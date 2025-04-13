Why Did Michael Myers Kill His Sister In Halloween?

This is where things get a little weird when it comes to Michael Myers and the "Halloween" franchise in general. After "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" failed to kickstart the idea of turning the franchise into a series of anthology films, Michael returned in "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers." That kicked off a bizarre trilogy of films within the canon of the franchise, with "Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers" following. Things got exceptionally bizarre when "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers" arrived in 1995.

For one, it's worth noting that "The Curse of Michael Myers" is not well regarded in the "Halloween" movie canon. That's why the franchise was retconned in the years that followed. Even so, it did introduce some big ideas, including a brand new reason why Michael killed Judith. It all has to do with a group known as the Cult of Thorn. While one could write an entire article breaking down the cult itself, we're going to go over the basics as they relate to this situation.

Very basically, The Cult of Thorn was a cult of druids, one that aids an ancient evil known as Thorn, who can bestow great power onto someone. Whoever takes on the power of Thorn is forced to kill their family. By the end of "Halloween 6," it's revealed that Michael Myers was chosen by the Cult of Thorn as the vessel, which is why he killed Julie.

There are different versions of "The Curse of Michael Myers" and the whole Cult of Thron part of the franchise is something that could be discussed ad nauseam. It's a far more wacky explanation for Michael's killer instincts, that much is certain. This notion would be abandoned by the time "Halloween H20" came out a few years later in 1998, with that film serving as more of a direct sequel to "Halloween II."