Halloween: Is Laurie Strode The Sister Of Michael Myers?

In hindsight, 1978's "Halloween" was always destined to have a sequel. Co-writer/director John Carpenter and co-writer/producer Debra Hill even included a particularly prophetic line of dialogue in their tale of a supernaturally-charged maniac, Michael Myers, terrorizing his hometown on Halloween night: "You can't kill the bogeyman." Thanks to the film's massive success critically, commercially, and culturally, "Halloween II" was practically a given.

While "Halloween" concludes with the assertion that Myers has indeed not yet been killed, a trickier question for Carpenter and Hill concerned what to do with the other surviving supporting characters. Dr. Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasance) was established as the Van Helsing to Myers' Dracula, so his return was fairly natural. A bigger issue revolved around bringing back star Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, the babysitter who unfortunately crosses Myers' path and becomes the focus of his All Hallows' Eve rampage. Not wanting to kill the character off and lose Curtis as her star in Hollywood was rising, but also not wishing to throw in contrivance after coincidence to explain why Myers kept pursuing one girl in particular, Carpenter famously decided to retroactively make Laurie Michael's secret sister.

That one (allegedly drunken) decision led to much of the rest of the "Halloween" franchise's lore, leaving the other 12 sequels/remakes/reboot films that followed having to choose whether or not Laurie and Michael had a blood connection as well as what that connection meant. Thus, the answer to whether or not Laurie Strode is the sister of Michael Myers isn't a simple "yes" or "no," but an ambiguous "eh, it depends." What follows is your handy guide to the Myers family tree, at least so you'll know where the Evil lies tonight!