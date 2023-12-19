Halloween 6: The Curse Of Michael Myers Ending Explained: Loomis And Michael, Together Again

The Shape is back! Well, of course he is. He can't be killed, after all, and the "Halloween" franchise must go on to ensure that Michael Myers will still be terrorizing the fine folks in Haddonfield for generations to come. "Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers" continued the trend established in "Halloween 4" and "Halloween 5" of weirdly copying the sequel titles of the "Pink Panther" movies starring Peter Sellers. There was "The Return," then "The Revenge" and now it was time to dive a little deeper into "Halloween" lore, for better or worse.

Honestly, it was something of a miracle that "Halloween 6" even got made at all. After becoming the first in the series to actually premiere on Friday the 13th, "Halloween 5" was the lowest grossing movie of the franchise when it opened in October of 1989. After the development for "Halloween 6" stalled multiple times due to legal issues, the film finally came out in 1995, six full years after the last installment. At one point in 1994, Quentin Tarantino along with producer Lawrence Bender and director Scott Spiegel ("Intruder") even expressed some interest in the project. If Tarantino had actually ended up directing, perhaps the ending for "Halloween 6" wouldn't have become the most controversial and, frankly, most ridiculous conclusion in the entire franchise.

There is, of course, the original theatrical ending and the famed producer's cut of the movie that was finally officially released in the massive 15-disc Deluxe Edition "Halloween" collection in 2014 after being bootlegged by hardcore fans for years.