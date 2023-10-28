Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers Ending Explained: Here Comes The Man In Black

Before we can even get to "Halloween 5" we need to go back to "Halloween 4." In that film, The Shape returns to Haddonfield when he learns he has a niece named Jamie Lloyd. Determined to kill off his bloodline, the boogeyman stalks his way through town, killing anyone in his path, all while Dr. Loomis once again tries to warn everybody. Eventually, Jamie and her adoptive sister Rachel (Ellie Cornell) are able to escape Michael's wrath, and a posse of gun-toting Haddonfieldians blows him away, shooting him more than a few times. But wait! There's a twist! Jamie dons a clown costume and stabs her adoptive mother with a pair of scissors, mirroring the opening kill of the original "Halloween," when a young Michael Myers murdered his sister. It's as if the evil has been passed down to the next generation.

Then "Halloween 5" chickens out. We learn that Jamie didn't kill her mom, only injured her. Now, Jamie is non-verbal and living in a mental institution, clearly traumatized from the experience of the last movie. Everyone else thinks Michael is dead, except Dr. Loomis, who always knows that The Shape will return. And he's right! After being shot and falling down that mineshaft, Michael Myers ends up taking refuge in a hut occupied by a hermit. A full year goes by, which raises all sorts of questions: did Michael and the hermit become friends? Or was Michael unconscious for a full year? Whatever the answer, when Halloween rolls around again, Michael springs up, kills the hermit, and stalks off into the night, ready to kill again.

Meanwhile, a mysterious man in black has arrived in town via bus. Hmm, wonder what he's up to!?