What Happened To The Cast Of Gilmore Girls?

What better way to start this trip down memory lane than by revisiting the first — and arguably most polarizing — love interest on "Gilmore Girls." Jared Padalecki was just 18 years old in 2000, when the pilot episode of the series introduced the world to the sweet but moody Dean Forester. He had only two professional screen acting credits under his belt at the time, though his work throughout the first three seasons of "Gilmore Girls" would change that quite quickly.

Taking on a reduced role in Seasons 4 and 5, Padalecki nabbed a handful of small roles before landing the one that would ultimately define his career — demon hunter Sam Winchester in the hit CW series "Supernatural" (pictured above). It ran for a staggering 15 seasons before ending in 2020, with Padalecki starring in over 320 episodes. Many, including us here at /Film, regard "Supernatural" as one of Padalecki's best TV shows.

While starring on "Supernatural," Padalecki also featured in movies like "House of Wax" and the 2009 "Friday the 13th" remake. He also returned to "Gilmore Girls" for "A Year in the Life" in 2016. He quickly re-teamed with The CW in 2021 for a remake of the Chuck Norris western series "Walker, Texas Ranger" (simply titled "Walker"), which was unexpectedly canceled in 2024. As of this writing, Padalecki is slated to play a yet unknown character in Season 5 of "The Boys," Amazon Prime Video's superhero thriller, thus reuniting with fellow "Supernatural" alums Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.