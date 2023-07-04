Sean Gunn Ditched Rocket's Green Onesie After The First Guardians Of The Galaxy

James Gunn's 2014 sci-fi comedy "Guardians of the Galaxy" features a massive menagerie of aliens and bizarre space creatures. The film takes place almost entirely on distant planets, and while multiple human-like creatures are seen populating the cosmos, just as many blobs, critters, and anthropomorphic animals co-exist with them. One of the titular Guardians is a human-shaped tree creature that can grow new branches at will, but initially appears to only possess rudimentary intelligence; he can only say the phrase "I am Groot." It's revealed early in the film that Groot is not only intelligent but sweet and compassionate. Well, in between murdering people.

Groot's best friend is a sassy, violent, bipedal raccoon named Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper and realized using state-of-the-art photorealistic visual effects. Rocket's physical movements were extrapolated from his on-set performer, Sean Gunn, whose gestures and facial expressions were a valuable resource for both his fellow actors and the animation team. Sean Gunn doubled up his performances by playing the live-action role of Kraglin, a human-looking Ravager who would eventually join the Guardians of the Galaxy in subsequent sequels.

To film his scenes as Rocket for the 2014 original, however, Sean Gunn had to dress in a photographically neutral motion-tracking suit. Or, briefly, he was dressed in a green body stocking, as seen in the particularly memorable photo above. In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Sean Gunn revealed that he actually said farewell the green onesie fairly early on in his "Guardians" journey.