God's Favorite Idiot Trailer: Ben Falcone Has Been Touched By An Angel

Were you looking for a series about a guy who is chosen by god to help the world and also has a cat named Skittles who is "a real snack machine"? Who isn't, I guess? Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming series "God's Favorite Idiot," and it is a thing that is happening on the ailing streaming service. I love both Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone (who plays the angel-touched guy with a cat), but ooh, I don't know about this one.

In the trailer, Falcone plays a man named Clark Thompson who begins to glow, and he's told by an angel that he's been touched by god. Melissa McCarthy plays his co-worker and love interest Amily Luck, a woman who reports the glowing to her co-workers, but makes sure to let them know that, while she did cocaine several times last week and accidentally roofied herself last night, this has nothing to do with what she saw. Protests begin outside his house, the four horsemen (and there is a joke about them being "horse people," because we cannot let that joke go by, despite the fact that I've heard it for my entire lifespan) show up, and Leslie Bibb is Satan. I will admit that this casting makes me laugh, and that alone might make me watch.