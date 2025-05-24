Why Alexis Bledel's Emily Malek Left The Handmaid's Tale

Alexis Bledel left "The Handmaid's Tale" in 2022 after four seasons as part of the cast of Hulu's hit drama. At the time, the announcement came as a shock because her character, the handmaid-turned-rebel Emily Malek, was a major part of the story, which is a rather bleak tale about women who are subjected to horrific abuse in an authoritarian dystopia known as Gilead. So, what made Bledel walk away from one of the best shows Hulu has released to date?

In case anyone was wondering if she got fired, Bledel revealed in a statement released to Variety that the decision to leave "The Handmaid's Tale" was entirely her own. That said, the actor didn't explain what made her want to walk away from the series. In her own words:

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from 'The Handmaid's Tale' at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

Since then, "Handmaid's Tale" creator Bruce Miller has backed up Bledel's comments. He assured fans that no one forced her to walk away from the series, noting that the actor was going through a "complicated time" in her life when she stepped down. Still, Bledel's exit meant that the show's writers had to come up with a way to explain the lack of Emily in season 5 and beyond, so how did they get around it?

