Alexis Bledel Is Leaving The Handmaid's Tale

Reviews for the fourth season of "The Handmaid's Tale" were down from previous seasons; it currently holds a 69% on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the first season's 94%. Last summer, Jordan Helman, Hulu's Head of Scripted Originals, seemed to indicate that the show might be winding down in favor of an adaptation of Atwood's follow-up novel, "The Testaments," which puts Ann Dowd's character, Aunt Lydia, in a more prominent role. Helman told Deadline, "The birth of 'The Testaments' on Hulu and the eventual end of 'The Handmaid's Tale' are related, we're figuring out that as we speak."

Moss has remained busy outside "The Handmaid's Tale." She's currently starring in another streaming series, "Shining Girls," on Apple TV+, and she also serves as an executive producer for that series and has directed some episodes. Her most recent film projects include Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" and Taika Waititi's upcoming "Next Goal Wins."

As for Bledel, her role in "The Handmaid's Tale" was preceded by a recurring role on "Mad Men," the "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" miniseries in 2016, and she also made an appearance in the film "Crypto" in 2019 but has remained mostly committed to the one show during its run. It seems a little late to recast the role of Emily; though the character's absence could always be explained in dialogue, it remains to be seen how "The Handmaid's Tale" will handle Bledel's departure.