The 15 Best Hulu Original TV Shows, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Hulu has been offering entertainment for the masses since it joined the streaming wars in March 2008. Like many streaming services, the platform aims to be a one-stop shop for people looking for nostalgic favorites and new content that they can watch on demand. It even offered the Academy Awards streamed live in 2025, which unfortunately turned into an embarrassing failure.
However, Hulu still continues to strive in its mission of offering the best content possible, and that includes several Hulu Original series that stand out in the very crowded streaming landscape. This catalog contains a wide range of genres offering something for everyone, and there also plenty of genre mashups that create fresh, intriguing content that stand out from the rest.
But choosing what to watch is never easy when you have such a large library to browse. That's why we've compiled a list of the 15 best Hulu Original series. Each has been given a ranking that is based on how compelling the show is and how easy it is to binge. So grab your "must watch" list, and let's take a look at the best originals that Hulu has to offer.
Note: We've left off the shows that are classified as FX on Hulu, since those aren't technically Hulu Original shows. So you won't see "The Bear" on this list.
Castle Rock
"Castle Rock" puts a fresh spin on Stephen King's work, and according to /Film, season 1 is a dream come true for his fans. It all starts in Castle Rock, Maine. It's the hometown of a death row attorney named Henry Deaver (André Holland), who has worked hard to put his past behind him. Unfortunately, he must return home after a mysterious inmate requests his appearance. This season is loaded with plenty of Easter eggs, including appearances by Sissy Spacek and Bill Skarsgård, stars of King adaptations "Carrie" and "IT," respectively.
Season 2 offers more thrills stuffed inside a mashup of King's work. As we noted, the season is a captivating mix of "Misery" and "Salem's Lot," where Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan) and her daughter Joy (Elsie Fisher) crash their car in Castle Rock. Annie starts working at the local hospital, and her world collides with two members of the Merrill family who are at war with each other. Annie now must find a way out of danger as she struggles to keep her secrets.
"Castle Rock" proves just how inventive a Hulu Original series can be thanks to plots that expand and honor King's literary legacy. The anthology format is perfect for a series dedicated to a multiverse, because it gives the show an opportunity to explore different stories in a seamless fashion. "Castle Rock" is also great for people who are looking for a show that doesn't require a big time commitment in order to reach its conclusion.
The Act
The 2019 mini series is based on the true events involving Gypsy-Rose Blanchard who was convicted in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee. "The Act" begins in 2015 as emergency vehicles rush to Dee Dee's (Patricia Arquette) home after a concerned caller reports her possible murder. It's a haunting moment that sets the stage for flashbacks that display Dee Dee's overprotective nature, as she leads people to believe that Gypsy (Joey King) has several different diseases. Gypsy starts to uncover the truth as she shares her frustrations with her new boyfriend Nick Godejohn (Calum Worthy), and the two plot her mother's murder.
The Hulu Original series is a captivating dramatization of the real crime that has captivated so many, even resulting in the creation of several documentaries. "The Act" features stellar performances by both Arquette and King, who disappear into their roles as they tell the story from both sides. The visible frustration that they display leads to searing conflict that flies off the screen and leaves viewer's on the edge of their seats.
Dopesick
"Dopesick" is another captivating Hulu Original series inspired by true events. The 2021 limited series examines the opioid crisis from several different perspectives, including a small town doctor named Sam Finnix (Michael Keaton) and the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma. Dr. Finnix is just one of many physicians who are led to believe that Oxycontin is the best pain management option for their patients. He starts prescribing the medication and sees tragic results, which leads him to share his experience with Purdue Pharma and the drug in question.
"Dopesick" has a lot of moving pieces that are expertly weaved together in order to paint a broad picture of the epidemic that has affected so many people. As the story focuses on patients experiencing addiction, it also incorporates the business meetings happening in the background as Dr. Finnix pleads for his patients. Keaton earned a Primetime Emmy for his performance, which adds another layer of emotion to a tough story that will leave viewers in tears.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Future Man
"Future Man" is an early Hulu Original, and it's the we think it's the time travel TV series that humanity deserves. Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson) is a janitor who spends his free time playing "Biotic Wars," which features characters named Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson). However, Tiger and Wolf are not your average video game characters. They're actually people from the future who show up to tell Josh that he could save the world from a devastating invasion.
The show lasted for three seasons and features executive producer Seth Rogen as a "Running Man"-esque game show host named Susan Saint Jackelope and Britt Lower of "Severance" fame as Josh's co-worker Jeri Elizabeth Lang. "Future Man" offers 30 minute episodes, which is perfect for those looking for a dynamic adventure that doesn't require a lot of time. While the video game plot is a familiar one (especially for fans of "The Last Starfighter"), "Future Man" offers a fresh comedic take on the genre thanks to Rogen's signature humor.
Paradise
"Paradise" is the gripping political, sci-fi drama that follows Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) who is trying his best to be a single parent following his wife's death. He makes lunches and sends his children off with a smile before heading to the home of the former president Cal Bradford (James Marsden) who he protects in an underground bunker community. However, this seemingly picturesque world is shattered when he finds Cal dead. Now, he and his fellow agents must replay the moments leading up to his murder in order to find out who did it and why.
Here at /Film, we think "Paradise" is the best sci-fi thriller you're not watching right now. Yes, political dramas have been popping up on the small screen for decades, but this one stands out from the rest. Its science fiction twist creates a new layer of intrigue, revealing the mystery at the show's core. Flashbacks also offer the viewers clues to connect the dots that make the show endlessly captivating.
The Dropout
"The Dropout" is a must-watch for those interested in a character-driven medical drama inspired by true events. Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, a biotech company that offers a device that can conduct blood tests with a single drop of blood. She is confident in her abilities and does everything she can to push negativity aside as she focuses on the project at hand. However, her ambitious prototype is far from perfect as she prepares for a meeting with possible investors. That doesn't stop her from presenting the product as a working device, even though the release of the machine puts patients at risk.
The series chronicles Holmes journey from aspiring entrepreneur to biotech icon who's world comes crashing down when lies are exposed. It even delves into who she was long before she started climbing the corporate ladder. "The Dropout" is a comprehensive examination of Holmes' career and the decisions that lead to uncovering the truth, and that makes it a fascinating drama.
Normal People
Based on the book by Sally Rooney, "Normal People" is an examination of love and economic class that is set in a small Irish town. Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) are school mates who also connect outside of the classroom because Connell's mother cleans for Marianne's family. Their friendship blossoms into love, but they decide to keep their romance a secret because of their vastly different social lives. They spend much of the series getting together and breaking up, and each interaction leads to a series of pivotal moments that help them grow.
Rooney co-wrote the TV adaptation of her hit book, and she told the BBC that one challenge she faced was finding a way to let the characters' inner-lives shine on screen. "In some ways 'Normal People' is a novel about the differences between the characters' outer and inner-selves, so we had to find new ways to dramatize those differences on screen," she said. Those inner-lives can be heard in the quiet moments and the carefully chosen dialogue. It's an excellent character-driven series that focuses on the choices that can make or break a relationship.
Love, Victor
The TV spin-off of the popular teen romance film "Love, Simon," follows Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) as he starts a new school and begins to explore his sexual orientation. He wants to share his true self with his friends and family, but he is worried that he won't be accepted for who he is. He starts to seek advice from Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), who encourages him to truly embrace who he is as he works up the courage to tell his loved ones.
Like "Love, Simon," the series "Love, Victor," is a coming-of-age journey that will have you laughing and crying thanks to a story that focuses not only on Victor but the lives and secret struggles of those around him. While Victor works to fully embrace who he is, his parents are hitting a rough patch in their marriage. Meanwhile, Victor's pal Felix Weston (Anthony Turpel) struggles to help his mother come to terms with hoarding. The series gives equal time to each character's story while making sure that Victor is the main focal point. It's a crowd-pleasing show that has plenty of heart.
Ramy
Ramy Youssef plays the title character in this series that focuses on a young man's journey to figure out his life. The son of Egyptian immigrants is faced with the expectations set by his family and his Muslim community. His journey kicks off as his friends beg him to meet a girl who is a member of their religion, but he insists that his girlfriend Chloe (Anna Konkle) is perfect. However, their relationship takes a sudden turn as she confronts him about lies that he has been telling in order to gain social acceptance. Now, he has to figure out what he wants his life to look like.
Nominated for three Primetime Emmys, "Ramy" is a hilarious and relatable journey of self acceptance. Each episode offers plenty of successes and setbacks for Ramy. Of course, his decisions also affect his family, including his sister Dena (May Calamawy) who is trying to navigate double standards. This multi-generational story about religious and racial identity will keep you coming back for more thanks to a plot that proves that no one has it all figured out.
Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez are an unstoppable murder-solving trio on "Only Murders in the Building." The mystery-comedy follows Oliver Putnam (Short), Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), and Mabel Mora (Gomez), who are merely neighbors and distant acquaintances at the beginning of the series. But an evening fire alarm turns them into friends when they realize that they're all obsessed with the same murder podcast. Soon after this revelation, a body is found in their building, and they start their own investigation that turns into their own podcast.
As the title suggests, they only investigate murders in the building. The whole premise has turned into more of a formula over the years, and that does make the show a little predictable. However, the writers still manage to offer jaw-dropping twists and exciting guest stars that keep you coming back for more. Yes, season 4 had a very slow start compared to other seasons, but it still finished strong, proving that this series still has plenty of exciting twists up its sleeves
The Handmaid's Tale
The series based on the book by Margaret Atwood follows Offred (Elisabeth Moss) and other women who are forced to bear the children of leaders in a dystopian world that was once the United States. Now, they're fighting back against the totalitarian regime that took over everything in the blink of an eye. Of course, those in power are not going down without a fight, and they are doing everything they can to silence the resistance. The first season will interest fans of the book, since it closely mirrors Atwood's novel, but other seasons offer new material.
"The Handmaid's Tale" became an instant hit for Hulu upon the premiere of its first season, but not all seasons of the hit series have been winners. Season 3 offered a slower pace than expected, and season 4 raised eyebrows due to frustrating decisions. However, that has not stopped fans from anticipating the 6th and final season, which has promised more action. All in all, "The Handmaid's Tale" is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that is a must-watch for those looking for a solid book adaptation.
Difficult People
"Difficult People" is the very relatable comedy that will having you falling off your chair in laughter by the end of the first episode. Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner play best friends Julie Kessler and Billy Epstein, each struggling with their comedic careers while they watch others live successful and happy lives. That success offers more frustration than motivation for this jaded duo, but they do try their best to find ways to get out of their respective slumps. Of course, not every opportunity has a positive outcome thanks to their attitudes, but they definitely get credit for trying.
"Difficult People" is like the modern-day "Seinfeld," thanks to relatable storylines that offer a funny perspective on the everyday annoyances of life. The show lasted for three seasons and offers stellar performances from stars like Lucy Lui, Gabourey Sidibe, and Fred Armisen. Each episode lasts 30 minutes and offers bite-sized stories that seamlessly string together a day in the life of each character. It's a format that allows you to sit back, relax, and laugh through each mishap.
The Great
"The Great" recounts a dramatic moment in history by way of dark humor. The satirical series follows the marriage of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) and Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) of Russia as the couple argue over their very different perspectives on life, their marriage, and the empire set before them. Catherine marries Peter because she believes that it will help Russia, but she also realizes that she is in a position to kill her husband and claim the throne. That realization adds to their constant fights and conflicting viewpoints about how power should be distributed amongst them.
"The Great" is a plot that is steeped in chaos, but that chaos is extremely entertaining thanks to witty one liners and strategic arguments that help propel the story forward. While the series offers a new perspective on the past, creator Tony McNamara told The Guardian that there was a focus on how the show could relate to the present. "We're still dealing with privilege, and how to give people equality, and all that kind of stuff. I'm interested in the parallels..." he said, adding that he was focused on making it a contemporary show. That mission resulted in an enjoyable series that is perfect for those looking to try a historical drama for the first time.
Pen15
"Pen15" is a comedic reflection on all of the awkward moments that make up middle school. The series follows best friends Maya Ishii-Peters (Maya Erskine) and Anna Kone (Anna Konkle) as they navigate 7th grade in the year 2000. It's a moment in time that is filled with phone calls interrupted by the internet, embarrassing rounds of Truth or Dare, and big moments of self discovery that require the support of a best friend. As middle school outcasts, Maya and Anna do their best to overcome obstacles with the hope that they might gain some social acceptance.
Erskine and Konkle demonstrate their comedic talents throughout each episode of "Pen15." While the characters are serious in the best way possible, they are also eternal optimists who see the glass as half full even when they've had a rough day. That eternal optimism adds to the endearing awkwardness that underlines the entire series and leaves the audience feeling good by the time they reach the credits.
Solar Opposites
Adjusting to a new neighborhood is not always easy, and on "Solar Opposites," it's a challenge that one family never anticipated. The animated comedy follows four aliens who crash land onto Earth and are forced to call this planet home. While they miss the comforts of space, they must figure out how to adjust to their new life. Learning the human customs is easier said than done, and misunderstandings lead to hilariously inappropriate and awkward moments that are absurdly funny. Some realizations do lead to optimism about their new home, though that's frequently interrupted by the ongoing debate about whether or not they can tolerate Earth.
"Solar Opposites" is the perfect show for those looking for new material in the world of adult animated comedy. The first season offers plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, and subsequent seasons follow suit. We're certainly high on the show here at /Film, including high praise for season 3, which succeeds by doubling down on a compelling B-plot. It's a raucously funny, out-of-this-world examination of humanity.