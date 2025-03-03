Hulu's Oscars Streaming Debut Was An Instant And Embarrassing Failure

For the last few weeks, the Hulu streaming service has been bragging about being the first-ever home to livestreaming the Oscars. The audience for the Academy Awards has been on a steady decline for years — a whopping 50% in the last decade according to Bloomberg — and catering to cord cutters seemed to be a great way to get folks to tune into the biggest show celebrating cinema. Netflix has been incorporating more live-streaming events in recent years, and has been so successful that even major live-event programming like WWE has trusted them to be their new home. Hulu, as one of the banner properties of Disney, had a huge opportunity to prove that they too could hold their own with the clear winner of the streaming wars. Unfortunately, Hulu's Oscar streaming debut was an instant, embarrassing, and colossal failure.

Some folks, like /Film's own Jeremy Smithm were lucky enough to have a stream that was "laggy from the start" before dropping sometime after Kieran Culkin won the Best Supporting Actor statue for his role in "A Real Pain," while /Film writer Danielle Ryan was able to access the stream on the television app, but not through the browser. One look at the "Hulu" search on social media reveals thousands of furious movie lovers who are furious that they're paying for a service that straight-up is not working. The Hulu accounts are posting memes, updating "A Real Pain" on their app as an official Oscar-winner, and providing updates of awards won in between what I can only assume are frantic social media managers replying "Having issues logging in? If so – we're on it! Our team is actively investigating, and we hope to have things back up and running soon," through tears.

Meanwhile, yours truly is writing this article while watching a random TikTok user livestream the ceremony from their living room couch with their phone set on a tripod behind them, which means I get to enjoy the show with the added play-by-play of a person who admittedly is "only rooting for 'Wicked' to win because it's the only movie they saw" providing color commentary.