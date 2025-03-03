Kieran Culkin's Oscar-Winning Performance Couldn't Be More Different Than Roman Roy

There's an impishness to Culkin that's undeniable in every role he plays, from snarky gay roommate Wallace in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" to absolute screw-up Rye Gerhardt on "Fargo," and that exists in both Roman and Benji. It can be easy to lump them in together, but where Roman lashes out at the world in his grief, Benji seems desperate for positive connection. He encourages the other members of the tour group to act out and have fun, and while it's reminiscent of Roman's love for rule-breaking, it's not just a desire to cause trouble. Benji is a little lost, but he's a genuinely good man grappling with not only the loss of his grandmother but the generational trauma of growing up as a Jewish person. Culkin plays the role with an incredible depth, showing the most beautiful parts of the human experience in his love for cousin and their fellow travelers as well as the ugliest parts in his grief and self-loathing.

On "Succession," Culkin played Roman as an awkwardly lovable but despicable figure, a broken man-child who could only ever think about himself. In "A Real Pain," Benji is focusing on himself but he's doing it because he's trying to grow. He wants to be better for not only selfish reasons but to contribute more to the world. There are layers of depth to Benji that Roman could only dream of, because he has never taken a second for self-examination.

Culkin deserves the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor award that he just won for giving all of himself in "A Real Pain," opening his heart in a way few actors are ever brave enough to do. Bravo, and congratulations.

"A Real Pain" is currently streaming on Hulu.