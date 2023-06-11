Guardians Of The Galaxy's Sean Gunn Would Return To The MCU Without James Gunn

This post contains spoilers for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is still kicking around in theaters after rocking the box office back in May to the tune of nearly $782 million worldwide. However, no matter how successful the latest cosmic Marvel movie is, there's no denying that director James Gunn effectively ended the stories of this iteration of the ragtag team of space criminals-turned-superheroes. Though not a single member of the titular team died, everyone chose to go their own separate ways and embark on their own personal journeys away from each other. But of course, there's a new roster for the Guardians of the Galaxy, and their adventures could easily spark a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

In the film's mid-credits scene, we see that Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) has stepped up as the new leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Groot (Vin Diesel) is still sticking by his side, now in his massive King Groot form. Joining them is Sean Gunn as Kraglin (armed with his newly mastered whistling arrow), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and his loyal pet Blurp, as well as young Phyla-Vell (played by actor Kai Zen), one of the orphans rescued from the High Evolutionary's ship.

So far, it's unclear whether or not this is intended to actually lead into a potential "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4" or just a little epilogue that helps wrap up Rocket, Groot, and Kraglin's stories while also leaving them open-ended for a return somewhere else in the MCU. If Sean Gunn is given the opportunity, and the story is appealing, he'll reprise his role as the Ravager-turned-Guardian, even if his filmmaker brother is done with the franchise now.