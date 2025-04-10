Want to play a game? Try to explain the entire "Saw" universe timeline in chronological order, from 2004's "Saw" through 2023's "Saw X."

The wildly popular and influential horror franchise made its mark with its intense use of gore, the performance of star Tobin Bell, and the many iconic traps that torture its characters. But what it's best remembered for by its dedicated fans is its soap-opera-like overarching storyline, featuring fake-out deaths, secret alliances, and a ton of flashbacks.

The "Saw" franchise timeline is so complicated that there isn't an easy answer to the question of what order someone should watch the movies in, with "Saw X" potentially setting up a secondary timeline of events that will continue to unfold parallel to the first nine films (if we ever get "Saw XI," that is). We've done our best to take all the confusing events of the series and place them in order, revealing the hidden narrative that carries the saga of "Saw."

Here is the entire "Saw" universe timeline explained.