Saw 4 Ending Explained: Save As I Save

In 2007, the "Saw" franchise took a very big swing with the aim of setting the movies up for years to come. Darren Lynn Bousman returned to the director's chair for the third time with "Saw IV," which aimed to move beyond Tobin Bell's John Kramer by giving Jigsaw a path forward without the man who started these twisted, bloody games in the first place. The film's ending not only offers one of the biggest twists in the entire series — but also one of the most important. Divorced of everything that came after, it was a big, bold, critical change in direction.

For those who may need a brief refresher, Bell plays the central figure of the films as John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, a man with incurable cancer who dedicates himself to "saving" people in a way that he sees fit. He selects people who are ungrateful for the life they have and makes them play deadly games that will give them a newfound respect for being alive. He technically doesn't kill people directly, but he puts them in precarious "live or die" situations that, at best, will leave them gravely wounded. The cancer got the best of Kramer at the end of "Saw III," leaving the franchise without a killer. Or so we thought!

Kramer was actually training more than one replacement to carry on his legacy. "Saw IV" revealed that Detective Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) had been working with Kramer for some time, meaning that the death of Amanda (Shawnee Smith) during the events of "Saw III" was not the end of Jigsaw's games. But the timeline got a little messy along the way, and a whole lot happened in order to set the stage for "Saw V" and beyond. So let's dive into the ending, what it means, what it did for the franchise, and seek to offer a better understanding of the film overall.