Saw X Will Take Place Between The First And Second Films, Features The Return Of Tobin Bell's Jigsaw

So yeah, a lot to process there. As mentioned, the timeline of the "Saw" franchise gets a little wonky, and much of that has to do with consistently wanting to revisit John Kramer despite the fact that he died in "Saw III." Yet, here we are, 17 years later, and he's coming back yet again. Truly incredible stuff. Not that it's unlike a horror franchise to bring back the killer over and over again, but we're dealing with a mortal man who has (had?) cancer. This is not some un-killable being like Jason Voorhees or Freddy Krueger.

One thing this will probably do, somewhat brilliantly, is increase the sequel's commercial prospects greatly. Viewers will, presumably, only need to have seen the first "Saw" movie to understand what's going on. Undoubtedly, viewers will be rewarded for being more familiar with the series, but that's the benefit of a prequel. Beyond that, John Kramer once again gets to be front and center. 2021's "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," which grossed a series-low $39.5 million worldwide (albeit during the pandemic), signaled that moving away from Jigsaw is a tough thing to do. But hey, these films have made more than $1 billion collectively, so Lionsgate is happy to give it another go.

Kevin Greutert ("Saw VI") is in the directors chair on this one, working from a screenplay by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg ("Jigsaw"). Mark Burg and Oren Koules are on board as producers. No word yet on who else will be joining Tobin Bell in the cast, but we'll surely be finding out more sooner rather than later.

"Saw X" is set to hit theaters on September 29, 2023.