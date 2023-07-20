Saw X Will Take Place Between The First And Second Films, Features The Return Of Tobin Bell's Jigsaw
You just can't keep Jigsaw down. Despite the fact John Kramer, played by Tobin Bell, died years ago in the continuity of the "Saw" films, he just keeps coming back for more. Case in point, Bell will indeed be returning for "Saw X" later this year and it isn't just going to be some cameo that fudges the timeline somehow. Rather, this is going to be a prequel of sorts that sees Kramer back as a main character. Buckle up, horror fans, because this one sounds like it's going to be bananas.
As announced by Lionsgate in a press release, "Saw X" is set to hit theaters in September, and they've also revealed a first look at John Kramer in the film (see above). More intriguingly though, they revealed the official synopsis for the tenth entry in the series, which explains that the film will actually take place between the first "Saw" and "Saw II." Without further ado, here's the official synopsis:
John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the "Saw" franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of "Saw I and II," a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.
We have so many questions
So yeah, a lot to process there. As mentioned, the timeline of the "Saw" franchise gets a little wonky, and much of that has to do with consistently wanting to revisit John Kramer despite the fact that he died in "Saw III." Yet, here we are, 17 years later, and he's coming back yet again. Truly incredible stuff. Not that it's unlike a horror franchise to bring back the killer over and over again, but we're dealing with a mortal man who has (had?) cancer. This is not some un-killable being like Jason Voorhees or Freddy Krueger.
One thing this will probably do, somewhat brilliantly, is increase the sequel's commercial prospects greatly. Viewers will, presumably, only need to have seen the first "Saw" movie to understand what's going on. Undoubtedly, viewers will be rewarded for being more familiar with the series, but that's the benefit of a prequel. Beyond that, John Kramer once again gets to be front and center. 2021's "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," which grossed a series-low $39.5 million worldwide (albeit during the pandemic), signaled that moving away from Jigsaw is a tough thing to do. But hey, these films have made more than $1 billion collectively, so Lionsgate is happy to give it another go.
Kevin Greutert ("Saw VI") is in the directors chair on this one, working from a screenplay by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg ("Jigsaw"). Mark Burg and Oren Koules are on board as producers. No word yet on who else will be joining Tobin Bell in the cast, but we'll surely be finding out more sooner rather than later.
"Saw X" is set to hit theaters on September 29, 2023.