Saw X Ending Explained: Heal Turn

Through 19 years and 10 films, the "Saw" franchise has taken numerous twists and turns in all manner of ways, which is extremely fitting for a series that prides itself on making puzzles and playing games. There are, of course, the obvious narrative twists — the reveal of John Kramer (Tobin Bell) as the Jigsaw killer at the end of the first film, his actual demise at the end of the third, and so on.

Yet there have been a number of stylistic, structural, and tonal changes as the films have continued, too. The first three films followed various "players" of Jigsaw's games as they matched wits with the man himself, the fourth through the sixth picked a single protagonist who got sucked deeper and deeper into Kramer's legacy, the seventh was shot in native 3D, the eighth with a bigger budget, and the ninth with, well, Chris Rock (and, upsettingly, no Jigsaw).

One element that's remained stalwart through every film since the first, however, is that of a procedural, an aspect owed to original creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell being influenced by David Fincher's "Se7en." "Saw X" switches things up by taking the continuity back to (nearly) the beginning — the film is set somewhere between the events of "Saw" and "Saw II." It's the first to not involve any sort of procedural element, and — happily — the first to feature John Kramer as the unfettered protagonist of the story. Centering the tale on John, "Saw X" is not so much a serial killer movie as it is a vigilante film, one where justice must be served at any cost.