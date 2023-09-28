Does Saw X Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Not only do we have a new "Saw" movie coming out, but it's going to be the first time John Kramer takes center stage in quite some time. With "Saw X," the series is heading back to its roots, with Tobin Bell returning once again as the Jigsaw Killer in a film that is actually a prequel, taking place after the events of the first installment but before the second. It's been a very long time since Bell was involved this directly in one of the films, making it a pretty major horror event. But are the games truly done once the credits start rolling? Or is there more to Jigsaw's latest deadly game?
In the years since this series took off, post-credits scenes have become very common in franchises to help set up stuff for the future, or give fans a little something extra. So, fans may be wondering whether or not "Saw X" has anything that makes the credits worth sticking around for. We're here to give you a spoiler-free guide to the credits scene situation with this movie. Seriously, no spoilers. Only information viewers can use when they head to the theater. Let's get into it.
Does Saw X have a credits scene?
To get right to the point, yes, "Saw X" does indeed have a credits scene. This is not a franchise that has historically teased its future with little glimpses at what's to come during the credits. But this marks a first for the series as there is a mid-credits scene that fans will absolutely want to stick around for. The scene takes place about midway into the credits so you don't have to wait around until the very end. It's just one scene, so once the scene concludes, feel free to make a break for the lobby without fear of missing out on anything important. But this scene is absolutely something that die-hard fans are going to want to stick around for.
How important is the scene?
We, again, will not get into spoilers at all but this is very much a scene for hardcore fans of the series. This may not be for casual viewers of the films. That said, for those who have been on board for a long time and have followed the saga of John Kramer closely, this is well worth sticking around for. For those who have been on board the whole time, this is going to generate discussion and add something to the experience. Do not make the mistake of bailing as soon as the credits begin rolling. You've been warned.
The latest installment of the series was directed by franchise vet Kevin Greutert ("Saw VI," "Saw 3D"). Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg ("Spiral: From the Book of Saw") penned the screenplay. The cast also includes Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, and Shawnee Smith. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:
Set between the events of "Saw" I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.
"Saw X" hits theaters on September 29, 2023.