Does Saw X Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Not only do we have a new "Saw" movie coming out, but it's going to be the first time John Kramer takes center stage in quite some time. With "Saw X," the series is heading back to its roots, with Tobin Bell returning once again as the Jigsaw Killer in a film that is actually a prequel, taking place after the events of the first installment but before the second. It's been a very long time since Bell was involved this directly in one of the films, making it a pretty major horror event. But are the games truly done once the credits start rolling? Or is there more to Jigsaw's latest deadly game?

In the years since this series took off, post-credits scenes have become very common in franchises to help set up stuff for the future, or give fans a little something extra. So, fans may be wondering whether or not "Saw X" has anything that makes the credits worth sticking around for. We're here to give you a spoiler-free guide to the credits scene situation with this movie. Seriously, no spoilers. Only information viewers can use when they head to the theater. Let's get into it.