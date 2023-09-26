Saw X Shattered The Franchise's Runtime Record, But It Could Have Been Even Longer

Youth of the '00s likely have nostalgia for the "Saw" film series, even if they didn't see them. Every Halloween from 2004 all the way through 2010, a "Saw" sequel would arrive in theaters like clockwork, becoming one of the steadiest and most reliable horror franchises in the genre's history. One can easily see the "Saw" movies' propensity toward torture and mutilation as a direct response to the United States' wars in the Middle East and the images of real-life torture that came from within; pictures of prisoner mistreatment at Abu Ghraib leaked to the public only six months before the release of the first "Saw."

After "Saw 3D," a.k.a. "Saw: The Final Chapter," the series took a seven-year hiatus before returning with "Jigsaw" in 2017 and then "Spiral" in 2021. "Saw X" is due in theaters on September 29, 2023. It seems that U.S. audiences still haven't gotten over their taste for torture. The new film will see returns from actors Tobin Bell, the series' central antagonist, as well as Shawnee Smith, playing one of his acolytes.

The "Saw" movies were convoluted, often bending over backward to create dramatic reasons for elaborate death traps. In the middle of an ocean of exposition, however, one could see a trim, efficient gore-delivery system at work, and the films never went too long without puncturing, slicing, or splattering some poor hapless dope. The longest film in the series to date, Darren Lynn Bouseman's "Saw III," only ran 107 minutes. Overall, the series averages about 95 minutes a film.

According to The Direct, however, "Saw X" will run 118 minutes. Speaking to that website, director Kevin Greutert ("Saw VI," "Saw 3D") explained why he needed the extra time for chapter 10.