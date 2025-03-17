Game Over, Jigsaw: The Next Saw Movie Has Fallen Apart, Killing Future Franchise Plans

It might just be the end of an era for one of horror's most enduring franchises. Despite being announced well over a year ago by Lionsgate, it looks like "Saw XI" might not be happening anymore. What's more, we could be looking at major changes for the franchise in the future, with anything from a complete halt to new movies or a reboot in the cards, depending on how things shake out.

According to a new report from Bloody Disgusting, "Saw XI" is "totally dead," according to an anonymous source close to the production. "It's 100% over. Almost a year now," the source added. "Saw XI" was confirmed by Lionsgate in December 2023, with a September 2024 release date initially announced. It was later delayed to September 2025, though that was believed to be owed to the SAG and WGA strikes that ground Hollywood to a halt in 2023.

So, what went wrong? The report explains that "Everything went sideways in January 2024" and that "the producers started fighting." Lionsgate was apparently unable to smooth over the disagreements, and that was that. Kevin Greutert, who directed "Saw X," had been set to return to the director's chair once again. It was also believed that Tobin Bell would return once more as John Kramer, aka Jigsaw.