Game Over, Jigsaw: The Next Saw Movie Has Fallen Apart, Killing Future Franchise Plans
It might just be the end of an era for one of horror's most enduring franchises. Despite being announced well over a year ago by Lionsgate, it looks like "Saw XI" might not be happening anymore. What's more, we could be looking at major changes for the franchise in the future, with anything from a complete halt to new movies or a reboot in the cards, depending on how things shake out.
According to a new report from Bloody Disgusting, "Saw XI" is "totally dead," according to an anonymous source close to the production. "It's 100% over. Almost a year now," the source added. "Saw XI" was confirmed by Lionsgate in December 2023, with a September 2024 release date initially announced. It was later delayed to September 2025, though that was believed to be owed to the SAG and WGA strikes that ground Hollywood to a halt in 2023.
So, what went wrong? The report explains that "Everything went sideways in January 2024" and that "the producers started fighting." Lionsgate was apparently unable to smooth over the disagreements, and that was that. Kevin Greutert, who directed "Saw X," had been set to return to the director's chair once again. It was also believed that Tobin Bell would return once more as John Kramer, aka Jigsaw.
What happens to Saw now?
Dating back to director James Wan's 2004 classic that started it all, the "Saw" movies have made well over $1 billion worldwide against minimal budgets. While there have been low points, the series has been remarkably consistent, with "Saw X" taking in more than $125 million globally. One has to imagine that the financial motivation is there to keep things on the tracks. But what does the future of this franchise look like if it isn't "Saw XI?"
Twisted Pictures has produced the "Saw" films since the beginning, with Lionsgate handling distribution. The source in the article notes that the franchise rights could be sold, but that would mean things would "start over." Even though this word wasn't used specifically, it sounds like a full-on reboot is now possible.
Lionsgate had a downright terrible year in 2024, so they have every motivation to keep the franchise in house. At the same time, if the rights do become available, it's not hard to see a bidding war emerging as this is a very valuable piece of IP. For fans, it would mean the end of an era and accepting the start of something new, for better or worse. We'll see how it all shakes out in the coming months.
"Saw XI" is currently set to hit theaters on September 26, 2025. Will it actually hit that date? Stay tuned...