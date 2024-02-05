Saw 11 Will Be Directed By Some Familiar Blood
The "Saw" films will continue to slice and dice their way into theaters until morale improves — or until audiences finally get tired of the über-successful horror franchise. If the universal acclaim and strong box office performance of "Saw X" proved anything, however, it's that a return to its roots was sorely needed. As the eleventh film in the series is scheduled to release later this year, that theme is about to continue in a big way.
We haven't been told much about the cast or even the plot of "Saw XI" since the sequel was first announced back in December of last year, though it's been easy to imagine the creative team picking up on the ongoing prequel storyline almost exactly where they last left off. While the involvement of the man, myth, and legend Tobin Bell remains unclear, we now know that at least one other franchise veteran will return to maintain a sense of continuity behind the scenes. Longtime editor and filmmaker Kevin Greutert, who has edited various "Saw" movies dating back to the original and also stepped behind the camera to direct installments such as "Saw VI," "Saw 3D" (which was also hilariously subtitled "The Final Chapter"), and last year's "Saw X," is reported to be back in the director's chair once more. The news comes courtesy of (the very aptly-named) Bloody Disgusting and marks a significant development for one of the horror genre's most culturally significant heavy hitters — one that, despite its age, shows absolutely no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Kind of like Jigsaw himself, eh?
The game continues
Like pieces of a bloodstained puzzle, the core creative team on "Saw XI" is starting to round into shape. Unfortunately, Lionsgate is holding any and all plot details along with prospective cast members close to the vest at this point in time, meaning we actually have no official indication that Tobin Bell's John Kramer, the villainous Cecilia (Synnøve Macody Lund), Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith), or any other survivors of the carnage from "Saw X" will be back to wreak even more havoc in this year's highly-anticipated sequel. The same goes for writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, both of whom penned the script for "X" (along with "Spiral" and "Jigsaw") but don't appear to be returning for "XI." But with Kevin Greutert back and ready to take the reins on this franchise once again, fans can rest assured that the future of "Saw" is in capable hands.
After "Saw X" revitalized the series (look no further than /Film's effusive review by Jacob Hall here) and laid the groundwork for even more meticulously bloody installments to come, that's all audiences could hope for. The timeline might be more and more of a confusing mess (to outsiders, at least) now that the movies continue to explore the time period between the 2004 original and its sequel a year later, but hardly anyone is complaining when it gives us more of Bell in the role he was born to play. For now, we're left to speculate about what other sick games the next film will have in store for us.
"Saw XI" is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.