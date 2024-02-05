Saw 11 Will Be Directed By Some Familiar Blood

The "Saw" films will continue to slice and dice their way into theaters until morale improves — or until audiences finally get tired of the über-successful horror franchise. If the universal acclaim and strong box office performance of "Saw X" proved anything, however, it's that a return to its roots was sorely needed. As the eleventh film in the series is scheduled to release later this year, that theme is about to continue in a big way.

We haven't been told much about the cast or even the plot of "Saw XI" since the sequel was first announced back in December of last year, though it's been easy to imagine the creative team picking up on the ongoing prequel storyline almost exactly where they last left off. While the involvement of the man, myth, and legend Tobin Bell remains unclear, we now know that at least one other franchise veteran will return to maintain a sense of continuity behind the scenes. Longtime editor and filmmaker Kevin Greutert, who has edited various "Saw" movies dating back to the original and also stepped behind the camera to direct installments such as "Saw VI," "Saw 3D" (which was also hilariously subtitled "The Final Chapter"), and last year's "Saw X," is reported to be back in the director's chair once more. The news comes courtesy of (the very aptly-named) Bloody Disgusting and marks a significant development for one of the horror genre's most culturally significant heavy hitters — one that, despite its age, shows absolutely no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Kind of like Jigsaw himself, eh?