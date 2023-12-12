Saw Ending Explained: Game Over

"I want to play a game." These words carry spine-chilling weight in the "Saw" franchise, always succeeded by a set of rules for an impossible death trap that needs to be evaded within a time limit. Over the course of 10 movies, and the 7-minute short that started it all, the "Saw" franchise has ballooned into an unforgettable phenomenon that consistently deepens the mythos surrounding John Kramer/Jigsaw (Tobin Bell), while the traps become more hellish and elaborate.

Call them splatter films, or twisted psychological horror with ample gore, the entries within the "Saw" franchise have always prided themselves on their twist endings, which often re-contextualize how their stories are perceived in the first place. James Wan's directorial feature debut, "Saw," kickstarted this convention without foreknowledge of its legacy by ending on a horrifyingly memorable beat that is still widely discussed and debated.

When "Saw" was originally released in 2004, it induced a sense of collective unease due to its "extreme" nature — thanks to hyperbolic sensationalization and the retroactive (and frankly, reductive) use of the term "torture porn." Yes, "Saw" cemented a foundation for gruesome traps and intricately gory shenanigans within the context of arbitrary, whimsical "games," but it also explored the vistas of human misery in excruciating detail, be it an apathetic outlook towards life or glib carelessness that comes with a dear cost. At its center is the dangerous, unpredictable Jigsaw, whose very existence is an enigma throughout "Saw" until the very end, where the mechanics of his twisted mind become crystal clear within seconds. There is no notion of fairness in Jigsaw's world, where survival demands excruciating pain that is physical and immediate, and even the strength to endure such extremes does not guarantee a way out.