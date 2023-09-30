One Of Jigsaw's Saw X Traps Got The Police Called On The Film's Editors

It just wouldn't be a "Saw" movie without plaintive wails of abject agony.

At last count, 96 people have died during the course of the ten "Saw" movies to date, most of them killed by the clanking automated slicing machines built by the vengeful machinist Jigsaw (Tobin Bell). For those who weren't around in the early 2000s when the "Saw" movies were cresting in popularity, Jigsaw, out of a sense of righteous indignation, locked desperate or wicked people into timed death traps that would kill them in a matter of minutes. Jigsaw also often gave people a means to escape, but it usually involves a good amount of self-mutilation.

"Saw X" is currently playing in theaters, and the body count is only rising. Set prior to several of the other "Saw" sequels, "Saw X" sees Jigsaw kidnapping several medical professionals who didn't properly treat the villain's terminal cancer. Naturally, they will be set free from Jigsaw's industrial prison if they bleed a bunch and scream for their lives. The "Saw" movies would be utterly terrifying if you happened to hear their shrieks coming through the wall of the next-door apartment.

Which is kind of what happened to Kevin Greutert, the director and editor of "Saw X," and first assistant editor Steve Forn. It seems that when he was putting together the final cut of "Saw X," he got in trouble with the cops. According to a new article in NME, Greutert and Forn were in their editing suite in North Hollywood, California when the LAPD pounded on their door, demanding to know who was being tortured in there.