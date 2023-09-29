The Saw X Producers Never Considered Another Director For The Latest Film [Exclusive]

Would you like to play a game? Which ongoing Hollywood franchise has the most elaborate mythology and enough soapy twists to put a long-running telenovela to shame? The answer is "Saw," the soon-to-be 20-year-old grisly horror property that launched James Wan's directing career before evolving into a scary season staple back in the aughts. This series of flesh-tearing morality plays has seen its share of dips and peaks in quality over the decades. However, the consensus among "Saw" fans is that "Saw VI" (i.e. the one that takes on the failings of the U.S. healthcare industry) is one of the best — if not the best — entries so far.

Hence, it only feels right that "Saw VI" helmer and longtime "Saw" franchise editor Kevin Greutert returned to direct "Saw X," the latest chapter and a film that deals explicitly with medical malpractice. Winding the clock back to a point between the first "Saw" and "Saw II," the midquel sends a still-living John Kramer (Tobin Bell) to Mexico in search of an experimental procedure that will, supposedly, cure his rapidly-advancing brain cancer. When it turns out to be a hoax, the notorious Jigsaw killer unleashes his twisted brand of justice on the perpetrators, giving them a taste of their own medicine (like anyone reading this thought I would avoid using that pun).

Speaking to /Film's Jacob Hall, "Saw X" producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules confirmed "Saw VI" was, as Koules put it, "really the inspiration for this movie. [...] If you remember, there's a scene [in 'Saw VI'] where he talks about getting the insurance company to cover experimental treatment. That's really the basis for this movie, is the experimental treatment." That's also why the producers agreed that Greutert was "our only choice" to direct "Saw X," Koules added.