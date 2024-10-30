Saw Director James Wan Named His Favorite Jigsaw Trap - And It's A Horror Classic

Over the course of 20 years and 10 movies, the "Saw" franchise has delivered some seriously disturbing traps. Initially created by Jigsaw/John Kramer (Tobin Bell), a terminally ill man who believes he's able to deliver a kind of morally superior justice through his complicated and brutal puzzles, the traps are probably the franchise's greatest draw. There are devoted fans who dive deep into franchise lore and can easily explain the entire complex "Saw" timeline, of course, but the average movie goer just wants to see what kind of twisted, gory traps the filmmakers have come up with in each installment. It's like the "Final Destination" films and their increasingly complex, Rube Goldberg-like deaths, as both franchises lean into creative and horrifying deaths, occasionally with some level of humor or wry wit peppered in. The "Saw" movies have some truly great traps, like the pit of needles in "Saw II" and the stomach-churning "10 Pints of Blood" in "Saw V," but there's one trap that truly stands out to series co-creator James Wan, who also directed the first film in 2004.

In an interview with People for the 20th anniversary of "Saw," Wan was asked which terrifying trap was his favorite out of the entire franchise, and he (perhaps unsurprisingly) picked a design that he had a very personal hand in creating: the original Reverse Bear Trap from the first "Saw."