15 Best TV Shows Like Gilmore Girls

It's been over 20 years since "Gilmore Girls" premiered, and it is still the cozy cup of coffee that we return to. Some seasons of "Gilmore Girls" are better than others, but a trip to Stars Hollow means that you get to travel to a magical place that has a 1950s charm and unique characters, like Kirk (Sean Gunn), who keeps the town running with his many job skills. The show also sprinkles in self-aware jokes, which usually involve Lorelai (Lauren Graham) making sarcastic comments about non-emergencies that Taylor Doose (Michael Winters) has deemed as true emergencies.

There are moments centered in reality as Lorelai and her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), face life's hurdles, like Lorelai's choice to end her engagement to Max Medina (Scott Cohen). This mix of fantasy and real life allows for both escape and reflection, turning this show into comfort food. While it's tempting to rewatch your favorite episodes, there are plenty of other shows that serve up lasting friendships and complicated family dynamics. That said, let's take a look at the 15 best shows like "Gilmore Girls."