15 Most Underrated TV Shows On Netflix

For the past few years, Netflix could fairly be accused of employing a strategy of throwing everything they've got against a wall and seeing what sticks. With new series and original films premiering on a weekly basis, viewers are both spoiled for choice and browbeaten into submission with the sheer quantity of options at their fingertips. But let's be honest, quality control hasn't exactly been the name of the game for the streamer. They traffic in numbers, pure and simple, and with enough content there's sure to be some projects that end up being winners. That's just the law of probabilities.

Advertisement

But this approach has an unintended side effect, in that plenty of genuinely good shows fall by the wayside, ignored by viewers in a media landscape where its physically impossible to pay attention to every new release. Whether they were cancelled too early, failed to find an audience, or didn't develop the reputation over the years that they deserved, these are the most underrated TV shows on Netflix.