The Best Spy Show On Streaming Isn't On Netflix

It's an odd irony of living in the streaming age that, in a time where every film and TV show ever made is available instantaneously, finding something to watch has never felt more daunting. This is actually an established phenomenon, dubbed the "tyranny of choice" by Barry Schwartz in his 2004 Scientific American piece. The article summarizes prior research and draws on the psychologist's own studies to explain how, "as the number of choices we face increases, the psychological benefits we derive start to level off. And some of the negative effects of choice accelerate." What are those negative effects? Well, you've probably experienced them yourself if you've ever found yourself stranded on the tides of Netflix's limitless sea of "content," despairing in the face of the overwhelming options before ultimately deciding to shut down the app altogether.

In such times, finding a TV series you genuinely love can feel even more exciting than it did when streaming apps were just a dream in the minds of today's tech overlords. Not only is it now harder to decide what to watch, quite often when you do settle on something there's a good chance that it's just fine — not great, not terrible, just fine. Thankfully, Apple TV has been making a strong case for the streaming age being more than a festival of mediocrity with a range of TV series that are actually pretty darn good.

So far, though, there's been a bit of a snag. Put simply, Apple TV has great shows but no one is watching them. From the mind-blowing unpredictability of "Severance" to the sleekly efficient murder mystery of "Presumed Innocent," Apple is offering the type of premium series with which HBO is typically associated. That would be even more of a blessing during our current moment if more people actually watched them.

Thankfully, in 2024, there are more reasons than ever to give Apple TV a go, and one show in particular is leading the charge: "Slow Horses." Thus far, Apple's spy thriller has been criminally overlooked, which is a shame because I think a case could be made for this being not just the best spy show, but the best show currently on TV.