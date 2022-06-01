Benediction Star Jack Lowden On Finding The Person Beneath The Anti-War Poet [Interview]

You give an incredible performance here in Benediction as Siegfried Sassoon. When you got the part, how aware were you of Sassoon's works and how much research did you do before performing the part?

I first heard about him at high school when we studied the Great War poets, but I didn't learn too much about him. And then the next thing I heard about him was when I heard they were doing a film, and [was] sent the script and loved the script, auditioned for it, got the part. And, with a writer, obviously, there's a ton of material to research. So all of his poetry, his war diaries, everything. There's so much.

Can you describe your reaction upon reading Terence Davies' script for "Benediction"?

It's definitely still the best screenplay I've read. It's a beautiful piece of writing. It's a long script, but it's fantastic. I knew quite quickly that the part, the character, was a very special part, and I knew roughly what I could do with it and that I could do it. It was sort of in my wheelhouse. So yeah, it was wonderful to read it.

Can you speak about how it was in your wheelhouse? Which parts were you most comfortable or excited about really exploring when you read that script?

I think because he's an artist, because he works in the arts. So this sort of insecurity of being a performer, an artist, or whatever you want to call it. I obviously know exactly what that's like. And his regret, everybody's had regrets. His regret plays a huge part in the film. So, those kind of things in particular. I knew that obviously I'm not a First World War poet, I didn't fight in the war, I'm not English or whatever. So I knew that those were my ways into him. Yeah.

One of the integral parts of this film is how the horrors of war haunted survivors long after the war has finished, but the film notably never shows or even recreates any war scenes. What did you think of this particular choice with the film?

I think it was great. I think we've seen it before. So many films do big trench scenes, and I don't think you can ever do enough of them obviously to be reminded about it. But to find archival footage is always going to be fantastic.

I love a documentary as much as the next person. The world is obsessed with documentaries now, thanks to streamers. So I think it's a real, very, very cheap way, but also, which is great for an independent film, but a far more interesting way as well, and just leaves more time to sort of spend with the man and the aftermath.