Why Netflix Canceled Dead Boy Detectives
Netflix is notorious for canceling shows early on in their runs. Sometimes that means a show might not make it past a few seasons. Truth be told, a lot of the streamer's originals are lucky to get to three seasons. Unfortunately, not infrequently, these shows become one-and-dones. Such was the case with "Dead Boy Detectives," a TV show set within one of the weirder corners of the DC Universe. Despite those DC ties, it lasted just a single season. But why?
"Dead Boy Detectives" was a spin-off from the "Doom Patrol" universe, yet it was also part of "The Sandman" universe on Netflix. "Doom Patrol" always had a weird place in the DC Universe, and it ultimately birthed a spin-off that took place in a different universe. In any event, the series came at a time when DC was in flux, trying to get its ducks in a row both on the big and small screens.
Originally, "Dead Boy Detectives" was in development at HBO Max before it rebranded as just Max. As things began to shift behind the scenes, the show ended up getting sold to Netflix, as part of a growing universe of shows based on the works of writer Neil Gaiman. It made sense on paper. Sadly, once the show arrived, it didn't exactly pan out.
Variety reported in August of this year that "Dead Boy Detectives" had been canceled after just one season by Netflix. It didn't take long for the powers that be to make the decision either, as the show premiered in April. As the outlet noted at the time, the show peaked at number two on Netflix's most-watched TV charts, logging 3.1 million views in its first three days. Sadly, it fell out of the top ten charts entirely by the end of its third week. That was undoubtedly the biggest factor at play in its early demise.
Dead Boy Detectives faced an uphill battle the whole way
"Dead Boy Detectives" centers on Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" of the Dead Boy Detectives agency. The teens were born decades apart and found each other in death, becoming best friends who happen to be ghosts. They now solve mysteries with the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura).
The series was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz. TV mega-producer Greg Berlanti, one of the chief architects of The CW's Arrowverse, was also on board. Unfortunately for Yockey and the team, "Dead Boy Detectives" had a rough path through development, starting off as a backdoor pilot in "Doom Patrol" before being put together for HBO Max, and ultimately being sold to Netflix.
Another issue is that the show likely wasn't cheap. Gaiman previously explained that "The Sandman" season 2 might not happen because the show was so expensive. That show did get renewed, but it also had a great deal more viewership. For Netflix, it's all about how much of their subscriber base's attention a show gets, while weighing that against the cost to produce said show. "Dead Boy Detectives" apparently didn't clear that bar.
The other thing to consider is that Gaiman was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year in July. Various productions based on the author's works were later halted, per The Guardian. That may well have factored into Netflix's decision as well. Even though critics largely liked the show, that wasn't nearly enough to overcome everything else at play.
"Dead Boy Detectives" is streaming now on Netflix.