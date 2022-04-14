Doom Patrol Spin-Off Dead Boy Detectives Headed To HBO Max
The world of "Doom Patrol" is expanding on HBO Max. The streaming service has officially handed out a series order to "Dead Boy Detectives," based on the comics of the same name from DC, as well as "The Sandman" universe. They were created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. Viewers of "Doom Patrol" may well recognize the name since the characters appeared in the show's third season. Now? They're getting ready to take the spotlight.
According to a press release, Steve Yockey ("The Flight Attendant") is serving as showrunner, and he also wrote the pilot episode. The first season will consist of eight episodes. Greg Berlanti ("The Flash") and Sarah Schechter ("You") are executive producers, with Lee Toland Krieger ("Superman & Lois") directing the pilot episode. David Madden ("Superman & Lois") is also on board as a producer. As for what it's about? Warner Bros. provided the following description:
It's a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace. So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.
Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, had this to say in a statement:
"We are excited to be expanding further into the DC Universe with Steve, Jeremy and the Berlanti team with this thrilling new spin on a detective series. We were fascinated by the world of the Dead Boy Detectives that Steve and Jeremy first introduced in 'Doom Patrol,' and cannot wait to follow the supernatural sleuths in the lurid mysteries to come."
This weird world is working for DC
"Doom Patrol" (which is getting a fourth season) was a pretty radical idea for a show when it originally aired a few years ago, but it truly has found its audience. No doubt moving from the now-defunct DC Universe to HBO Max helped with that. The sheer weirdness of that show makes it all the more crazy that a spin-off is happening. But comic book properties remain the hottest thing right now, and being able to attach Gaiman's name to something certainly doesn't hurt.
George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri ("The Lodge") star as Dead Boy Detectives Edwin Payne (Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Revri), and Kassius Nelson ("Last Night in Soho," "Hollyoaks") stars as Crystal Palace. Additional series stars include Briana Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant," "Harley Quinn") as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell ("Supernatural") as the Night Nurse (reprising her role from the "Dead Patrol" episode of "Doom Patrol"), Yuyu Kitamura ("The Expatriates") as Niko, and Jenn Lyon ("Claws," "Justified") as Esther.
Yockey had the following to add:
"I've been obsessed with this comic for a long time, so it's a true passion project. And Jeremy, Berlanti Productions, DC, WBTV, HBO Max — they're all encouraging me to run with every wild, bizarre, and unsettling choice. The result is going to be really dark fun."
"Dead Boy Detectives" does not yet have a release date.