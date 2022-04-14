Doom Patrol Spin-Off Dead Boy Detectives Headed To HBO Max

The world of "Doom Patrol" is expanding on HBO Max. The streaming service has officially handed out a series order to "Dead Boy Detectives," based on the comics of the same name from DC, as well as "The Sandman" universe. They were created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. Viewers of "Doom Patrol" may well recognize the name since the characters appeared in the show's third season. Now? They're getting ready to take the spotlight.

According to a press release, Steve Yockey ("The Flight Attendant") is serving as showrunner, and he also wrote the pilot episode. The first season will consist of eight episodes. Greg Berlanti ("The Flash") and Sarah Schechter ("You") are executive producers, with Lee Toland Krieger ("Superman & Lois") directing the pilot episode. David Madden ("Superman & Lois") is also on board as a producer. As for what it's about? Warner Bros. provided the following description:

It's a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace. So, it's a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, had this to say in a statement: