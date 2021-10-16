Doom Patrol Season 4 Is Good To Go At HBO Max, Watch A Mid-Season Trailer

As we can see, the show looks to be wild as ever as we head into the back half of the third season. There is so much going on in this trailer it's difficult to even put into words. The main thing is, the team does not appear to be toning things down one bit. This is still going to be a bizarre, unique trip within the dense superhero landscape.

There is no word yet on just how soon "Doom Patrol" season 4 will get going, but Warner Bros. hasn't been dragging their feet too much on this one. So, if they get production going within the next handful of months, we could easily see the show return in fall 2022.

The series is led by Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge, April Bowlby as Rita Farr, and Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane.