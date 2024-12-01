Why Netflix Canceled Kaos After One Season

Netflix has a pretty long history of giving ambitious shows a chance, only to scrap them early on in their runs. "Kaos," a Greek mythology comedy starring Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, joined that list of shows earlier this year. Created by Charlie Covell ("The End of the F***ing World"), the show was canceled by Netflix In early October roughly five weeks after it premiered. In short, the streamer didn't take long to make a decision on this one.

The show centers on Zeus (Goldblum), who has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. He wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead, convincing him his fall is coming. At the same time, his brother Hades (David Thewlis), God of the Underworld, is losing his grip, with a backlog of dead waiting to be processed. Hera (Janet McTeer), Queen of the Gods, rules over Earth but her power and freedom are threatened by Zeus' increasing paranoia, forcing her to act. Meanwhile, Zeus' son Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) is out of control, creating more problems.

So, why did a show centered on Goldblum, a big star who literally had a statue of his "Jurassic Park" character erected in London, canceled so quickly? What went wrong? What could have been better? Is there any chance of a second season? To squash those hopes quickly, it unfortunately looks like this one is dead in the water. It comes down to what these things almost always come down to, which is investment versus the return on that investment.