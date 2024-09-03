A New TV Series Starring Jeff Goldblum As Zeus Is Climbing Netflix's Top Charts

The Netflix algorithm is a presumably all-knowing yet unknowable piece of math that can make kings and tumble empires. It has allowed shows like "Arrested Development" and "Lucifer" to get a second chance at life after their original networks canceled them. The algorithm has made Netflix shows into huge worldwide phenomena, like "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things," but it has also made big productions disappear into the ether as no one knows when they get released, let alone watch them — like "The Irishman."

No one knows whether a show will be a hit or not, as even if one tops the charts upon its release, there is no guarantee that it will remain there and prove itself worthy of more episodes. The latest show to embark on the herculean task of climbing the Netflix charts, the odyssey of trying to reach enough subscribers to guarantee a second season, is a tragicomedy worthy of the great myths. It's the latest British comedy-drama "Kaos," which stars Jeff Goldblum as the almighty King of Olympus himself, Zeus.

From "The End of the F***ing World" writer, Charlie Covell, "Kaos" is a modern retelling of the Greek myths. The story imagines our modern world as if it were ruled by the Greek gods, with everything that implies; from human sacrifices still being a thing, to prophecies ruling the rules of all humans, to Zeus being a real god that can walk amongst humans while also being so powerful they could destroy us all on a whim. If that wasn't bad enough, the insecure Zeus goes through a mid-life crisis when he notices a wrinkle on his forehead and becomes convinced the end of his world is approaching, as three humans start to discover they are part of a large conspiracy and prophecy that could reshape humanity's fate.