Who Is Mary On Ginny & Georgia? The Plot Twist Explained

Season 3 of Netflix's hit show "Ginny & Georgia" is on its way, and though the details of the genre-defying series (Is it more of a coming-of-age thriller? Or maybe a comedic crime/family drama?) are still under wraps, it'll no doubt start with our titular antiheroes in trouble. After all, Georgia (Brianne Howey) was arrested for murder at the end of Season 2, and in the middle of the first dance at her wedding to Mayor Paul (Scott Porter) no less. Paul so far seems like a genuinely good guy compared to most of the creeps and scammers who've previously found their way into Georgia's life, but with Georgia's legal problems, they're still far away from their happy ever after.

Ginny (Antonia Gentry), meanwhile, is enduring her own struggles. In addition to her mom finding out about her history of self-harm, Ginny spent Season 2 starting to go to therapy, dealing with a racially insensitive English teacher, and getting dumped by Marcus (Felix Mallard), who's also dealing with depression. Luckily, Ginny is a super-capable kid (the New England-set show has more than a few shades of "Gilmore Girls") who now knows most of the gory details of her mom's past, and the pair's honesty with one another will hopefully help them out of trouble in Season 3. Not everyone knows about Georgia's past, though, as she's been outrunning her traumatic childhood for years. Along the way, she's also been outrunning her former identity: Mary.