The Time Marvel's Sean Gunn Made A Quick Appearance On Bones

Thanks to his roles as perhaps Stars Hollow's most unorthodox resident, Kirk Gleason, on "Gilmore Girls" and the sensitive Ravager Kraglin Obfonteri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (where he also served as the on-set stand-in for Rocket Racoon), most people have probably laid their eyes upon Sean Gunn's mug at some point. For a long time, though, he was one of those actors who could pop his head into a major film or TV series, then vanish before you even had time to register whether you recognized that dude from somewhere.

Like his brother, filmmaker James Gunn, Sean Gunn got his start on Troma's B-movie farce "Tromeo and Juliet" in 1996. A few years after that, he scored a small role in a major TV venture, playing the demonic Lucas in the first season of the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" spinoff "Angel." Four episodes later, Gunn returned to the show, this time portraying a human (named Mars) who gets into a bit of trouble with demons and a princess from another dimension. In doing so, he also crossed paths with series star David Boreanaz, years before the two would reunite on the actor's extraordinarily durable Fox procedural "Bones."

The pair's reunion in "Bones" season 10, episode 5, "The Corpse at the Convention," was serendipitous in its own way. Just a couple of months before the episode premiered on Fox on October 30, 2014, Gunn had co-starred in one of the year's most buzzed-about box office hits with "Guardians of the Galaxy." When he suddenly swooped in to lend Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel), Seeley Booth (Boreanaz), and their associates at the Jeffersonian a helping hand, it must've been a real, "Hey, wait a minute..." moment for many of those watching at home.