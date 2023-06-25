James Gunn Never Intended For Kraglin To Be A Core Character In Guardians Of The Galaxy

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" series has what is probably the biggest and most colorful supporting cast of the entire Marvel universe. Whether it's the first movie's Nova Corps, the second movie's emphasis on the Ravagers and the Sovereign, or the third movie's Humanimals, there's no denying that in addition to the main cast, the trilogy is filled to the brim with memorable and funny characters.

Because of the series' more comedic tone, the characters tend to be in service of some kind of gag, which requires them to be immediately interesting — you can't just have them show up and say some cryptic lines that might get paid off in future installments. For another thing, writer and director James Gunn, who helmed all three movies, didn't have every potential plot beat for the series planned out, which meant that some characters who showed up early on simply got adopted into the fold.

That's where Kraglin, played by the director's brother, Sean Gunn, comes in. In the early days of the series, he was merely the first mate of an exiled Ravager leader named Yondu (Michael Rooker). Without Gunn's penchant for character definition and development, Kraglin could have been left at that. But by the end of the series, he is responsible for not just some of the funniest moments throughout the trilogy, but some of the most touching, especially in Marvel Cinematic Universe highlight, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Had the character not been followed up on over the next couple of movies, all of that could have been lost.