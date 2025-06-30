There are few American sports as timeless and richly romanticized as baseball, America's athletic pastime. As a testament to the game's cultural ubiquity and enduring relevance, baseball movies have similarly existed for decades. Whether about the athletic professionals that have made the sport their livelihoods or just neighborhood kids indulging in their love of the game, there are a myriad of baseball movies. What they have in common is the unifying appreciation for baseball and its vaunted hallmarks that have created athletic archetypes.

From biopics about real-life baseball players to romantic comedies using the sport as a backdrop, there is a baseball movie for everyone. The great baseball movies work well even for viewers that aren't overly familiar with that sport. But the best movies take advantage of baseball's storied legacy while connecting it with that human element that makes sports movies so inspiring.

Here are the 15 best baseball movies ever made, ranked.