The 15 Best '90s Kids' Movies Ranked

Did movies for kids peak in the 1990s? It's entirely possible. We arrived at this question after sifting through piles of our old VHS tapes to produce a list of the best '90s kids' movies, noting the amount of high-quality entertainment we had to choose from. Make no mistake, this was a hard list to assemble and required more than a few heartbreaking sacrifices. Even cherished Walt Disney productions like "Mulan" and "Tarzan" were left on the outside looking in, which speaks volumes about the last great decade. "Beethoven?" Nope. "Rookie of the Year?" Nadda. "Angels in the Outfield?" Non. The Lindsey Lohan "Parent Trap?" Nein.

Thankfully, the films that made the final cut are genuinely excellent. So, don't get too mad if your favorite children's flicks are nowhere to be found. Chances are, we love them too but had to make room for those that were marginally better. Okay, that said, turn off your pager, pop in a Mariah Carey CD, and look at the most fantastic kids movies produced in the '90s, ranked from awesome to more awesome.