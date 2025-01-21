The 15 Best '90s Kids' Movies Ranked
Did movies for kids peak in the 1990s? It's entirely possible. We arrived at this question after sifting through piles of our old VHS tapes to produce a list of the best '90s kids' movies, noting the amount of high-quality entertainment we had to choose from. Make no mistake, this was a hard list to assemble and required more than a few heartbreaking sacrifices. Even cherished Walt Disney productions like "Mulan" and "Tarzan" were left on the outside looking in, which speaks volumes about the last great decade. "Beethoven?" Nope. "Rookie of the Year?" Nadda. "Angels in the Outfield?" Non. The Lindsey Lohan "Parent Trap?" Nein.
Thankfully, the films that made the final cut are genuinely excellent. So, don't get too mad if your favorite children's flicks are nowhere to be found. Chances are, we love them too but had to make room for those that were marginally better. Okay, that said, turn off your pager, pop in a Mariah Carey CD, and look at the most fantastic kids movies produced in the '90s, ranked from awesome to more awesome.
The Rocketeer (1991)
It's hard to believe that Joe Johnston's "The Rocketeer" crashed and burned upon release, mainly as a result of a release date that placed it smack dab in-between blockbusters "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" and James Cameron's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." Too bad because this thrilling action-adventure about a rocket-toting superhero battling Nazis in 1930s Hollywood has charm to spare and satisfied every kid yearning for more Indiana Jones.
Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell) is a down-on-his-luck pilot trying in vain to make a life for himself and his girlfriend, Jenny Blake (Jennifer Connelly). By chance, he happens upon a rocket pack that immediately changes his fortunes for the better but also attracts the attention of loathsome villains such as actor Neville Sinclair (Timothy Dalton) and gangster Eddie Valentine (Paul Sorvino), who want to use the device for their own nefarious purposes. Teaming up with his old buddy Peevy (Alan Arkin), Cliff must summon his super heroic instincts to save the day and maybe even the world.
Boasting stellar production values, a top-flight score from James Horner, and several high-octane set pieces, "The Rocketeer" is pure, old-fashioned entertainment.
Hook (1991)
"Hook" arrived in theaters less than six months after "The Rocketeer" and likewise stumbled at the box office. While not an outright bomb, Steven Spielberg's Peter Pan fantasy failed to meet the sky-high expectations placed upon it, receiving mixed reviews from critics, causing it to flounder against its bloated budget and squash any happy feelings before it could even get off the ground.
Kids, however, dug it. There are likely only a few '90s youngsters who didn't shout "RUFI-OOOOO" in their backyards or blast John Williams' majestic score over their CD player. Time has certainly been kinder to "Hook," which tells the tale of a grown-up Peter Pan (Robin Williams) forced to confront Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) in Neverland to rescue his children. And while there are indeed cracks in the product — notably Julia Roberts' silly Tinkerbell and a third act that lacks imagination — this Spielberg adventure hits quite a few high notes and remains watchable thanks to its terrific cast, a few splashy effects, and more than a few memorable set pieces. When Pan finally takes to the skies, you'll want to stand up and scream, "Bangarang!"
Cool Runnings (1993)
Loosely based on a true story, "Cool Runnings" chronicles the first-ever Jamaican bobsled team that competed in the 1988 Winter Olympics and, despite the odds, earned respect and admiration from their peers.
Released amidst Disney's '90s sports run alongside "The Mighty Ducks," "Angels in the Outfield," and "The Big Green," "Cool Runnings" is the classic underdog story in which a group of people must work together to overcome cultural, physical, and logistical challenges to achieve a singular goal. In this case, buddies Derice Bannock (Leon), Sanka Coffie (Doug E. Doug), Junior Bevil (Rawle D. Lewis), and Yul Brenner (Malik Yoba) decide to create a bobsled team to participate in the upcoming Olympic games. Seeking out former bobsled champion Irv Blitzer (John Candy), the crew vacates their tropical locale and heads to the frigid cold of Calgary, Alberta, where other teams mock them. Through hard work and determination, our boys ascend the ranks and eventually achieve the respect they long for, just not in the way you expect.
Directed by Jon Turteltaub, "Cool Runnings" is a briskly paced comedy with big laughs, exciting action, and a positive message about friendship that undoubtedly inspired a generation of kids to reach for the stars.
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Another Disney entry — and get ready, because the Mouse House appears a lot on this list — "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" is one of those movies that doesn't do anything particularly novel but somehow winds up satisfying your thirst for adventure. A remake of the 1963 film of the same name, this enjoyable tale follows three domestic animals — Chance (voiced by Michael J. Fox), an American bulldog, Shadow (Don Ameche), a Golden Retriever, and Sassy (Sally Field), a Himalayan cat — as they make a treacherous journey to return to their owners. Along the way, they bump into several obstacles, including a bear, a mountain lion, and dognappers — oh my! — growing closer as a family with each passing step.
Released a mere year before "Babe," which employed CGI to make its animal actors talk, "Homeward Bound" emphasizes simplicity to fulfill its calling. Heck, the dog's lips don't even move when they speak! No matter, in the end, when humans and dogs predictably reunite, every kid is locked in on the magic.
Space Jam (1996)
Yeah, yeah, "Space Jam" is the ultimate corporate product, a combination of different popular elements strung together by a flimsy story to make a gazillion dollars at the box office and through merchandising sales. Yet, despite its cynical foundation, this 1996 feature is better than it has any right to be.
Here's the gist: the "Looney Tunes" gang is kidnapped by aliens seeking entertainers for their amusement park. Rather than go quietly, Bugs Bunny (voiced by Billy West) challenges the extraterrestrials to a game of basketball and recruits none other than Michael Jordan — at the time, a struggling baseball player following his abrupt retirement from the NBA — to guide his animated squad to victory.
Again, the plot is flimsy at best, but somehow it works and results in a delightful romp that combines wacky "Looney Tunes" gags with exciting, albeit mostly animated, basketball. Also, how can you discount a picture featuring Charles Barkley, Muggsy Bogues, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, and Larry Johnson? Oh, and big, bad Bill Murray. Did we mention him? Add a sweet soundtrack, and you've got a finely pressed piece of kid-friendly cinema. Just stay away from the dispiriting sequel.
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
A beloved favorite by practically everyone, everywhere, "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" chronicles the misadventures of Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon and Danny Elfman), the "Pumpkin King" of Halloween Town, who has grown bored with the ghouls and goblins hanging around his backyard every year. Fortuitously, he happens upon a door that leads to Christmas Town and decides to try his hand at playing Santa Claus. Unfortunately, his macabre sensibilities clash with the jovial cheer of Christmas, leading to disaster.
Co-starring Catherine O'Hara, this stop-motion animated treat from director Henry Selick (taking his cues from Burton) is a visual marvel packed with bouncy songs, creepy characters, and a little romance. It may be too Tim Burton-y for some, as Disney presumed before its release, and, sure, Elfman goes a little nuts with the endless musical numbers. Still, nitpicks aside, "Nightmare" is a wholly original work for children and grownups alike. Now, the ultimate question: is it a Christmas movie or a Halloween flick?
Matilda (1996)
Hollywood has adapted several of Roald Dahl's works for the big screen over the years, but none are quite as charming as 1996's "Matilda." Directed by and co-starring Danny DeVito, this family comedy follows six-year-old Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson, who vacated Hollywood shortly after) and her misadventures at Crunchem Hall Elementary School, where she deals with a terrifying principal (Pam Ferris), befriends a benevolent teacher (Embeth Davidtz), and does her best to learn as much as she can despite the efforts of her neglectful parents (DeVito and Rhea Perlman).
Oh, and Matilda also develops telekinetic powers that allow her to exact revenge against her enemies, albeit in a playful manner. Like, she doesn't go full "Carrie" and murder her classmates. Instead, she tosses carrots at bullies, spooks her insane principal, and saves innocent children from certain death. You know, typical kid stuff.
Like a remnant of those freaky kids' films of the '80s, "Matilda" doesn't shy away from darker thematic material or essential lessons about life, love, and family. Enjoy the film, then check out the "Matilda" musical.
Jumanji (1995)
Forget Dwayne Johnson/Kevin Hart, the "Jumanji" franchise peaked in 1995 with Joe Johnston's classic original, an exciting adventure that (special effects aside) holds up well nearly three decades later. Starring Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, and Bonnie Hunt, "Jumanji" brings Chris Van Allsburg's children's story to vivid life, spinning a fantasy about a mysterious board game that unleashes chaos with every roll of the dice.
Following a prologue that sees young Alan Parrish (Adam Hann-Byrd) sucked into Jumanji, a board game he found buried at a construction site, the film leaps forward to the mid-90s, where two young children (Dunst, Bradley Pierce) continue the game and unwittingly set loose hordes of monkeys, lions, a deranged hunter (Jonathan Hyde) and other exotic animals into their town. Luckily, they also free Alan (now played by Williams), who, along with Sarah Whittle (Bonnie Hunt), tries to finish the game and put things back to normal.
Toy Story 2 (1999)
Yes, "Toy Story" is the classic original that paved the way for feature-length computer-animated films and put Pixar on the map. However, "Toy Story 2" takes the cake in terms of pure entertainment and proved Pixar was here to stay. Directed by John Lasseter, this delightful follow-up sees Woody (Tom Hanks) kidnapped by an eccentric toy collector (Wayne Knight), necessitating Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the gang to mount a rescue mission.
Where "Toy Story" served as a solid introduction to this colorful, zany universe, the sequel expands its world and characters in unique ways. Here, we meet Jessie (Joan Cusack), the yodeling cowgirl, and learn about Woody's past as a famous hero in an old black-and-white TV series. The look on his face when he bumps into novelty toys featuring his likeness says it all.
Moreover, Lasseter and his army of screenwriters pack the sequel with as many gags, set pieces, and character beats as possible. Every scene leaves an impact, and every character gets a chance to shine. A finale at an airport is a visual marvel, and a subplot involving Buzz and his archenemy Zurg (Andrew Stanton) is downright hilarious. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and that's before those clever post-credit outtakes.
The Iron Giant (1999)
Brad Bird's "The Iron Giant" was a surprising dud upon release in 1999. However, it has since evolved into a beloved masterpiece. Rightfully so. This thrilling tale about a young boy named Hogarth (Eli Marienthal) and his unlikely friendship with a massive iron robot (Vin Diesel) features gorgeous animation, excellent voice work, particularly by Christopher McDonald as a slimy government agent, and an emotional finale that'll leave all but the hard-hearted reaching for a Kleenex.
Hogarth is a typical young boy living with his mom (Jennifer Aniston) in the town of Rockwell circa 1957. While exploring the woods one night, he encounters a massive robot that crash-landed nearby and instantly forms a connection. The pair soon begin partaking in day-to-day activities while evading a paranoid government agent. Unfortunately, it's only a matter of time before this iron giant is discovered, possibly spurring a terrible conflict during the height of the Cold War.
Blending elements of "E.T." with some pretty intense action, this magical tale captures the spirit of childhood where everyone would give their left arm to befriend an iron giant.
The Sandlot (1993)
In many respects, "The Sandlot" is the perfect family film with elements designed to satisfy practically every age group. Older folks will latch onto the nostalgia factor, recalling a late '60s period where an afternoon with friends involved running to the nearest field for a game of baseball; kids will dig the nonstop banter between the young characters — "You're killing me Smalls!" — and become enamored in their wild adventures; younger audiences will enjoy a subplot involving a monster-like Saint Bernard that consumes every baseball hit inside its yard. There's something for everyone, making "The Sandlot" a joyful viewing experience.
When Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry) moves to San Fernando Valley in the spring of 1962, he immediately latches onto a group of baseball-obsessed boys led by Benny Rodriguez (Mike Vitar). Naive and insecure, Scotty is no ballplayer but eventually learns the ins and outs of the game and quickly becomes part of the crew. Problems arise when Scotty hits a baseball signed by Babe Ruth into the yard of a monstrous animal, forcing the gang to traverse dangerous territory to retrieve the prize.
Aladdin (1992)
The zany antics of Robin Williams and the incredible artistry of Disney animators propelled 1992's "Aladdin" to box-office glory and immediately placed it in the upper tier of animated classics. Not bad for a film that almost didn't get made. Based on the Arabic folktale from "One Thousand and One Nights," this colorful, often hilarious tale follows the young, poor, savvy Aladdin (Scott Weinger) as he scrambles to survive the treacherous streets of Agrabah. Tricked into retrieving a magical lamp for the treacherous sorcerer Jafar (Jonathan Freeman), our cunning hero suddenly finds himself amidst a powerful genie (Williams) and the beneficiary of three wishes. With the world, nay the universe, at his fingertips, Aladdin uses the opportunity to woo the heart of Princess Jasmine (Linda Larkin) while avoiding Jafar's slimy machinations and desperate attempts to seize ultimate power for himself.
While the story may follow a predictable Disney path, Williams' immaculate voice work, the film's stunning animation, and memorable songs by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and composer Alan Menken elevate this fast-paced adventure to astronomical heights. Even now, nearly every '90s kid can quote this film verbatim.
Beauty and the Beast (1991)
An astonishing animated feat, 1991's "Beauty and the Beast" continued Disney's powerful resurgence following 1989's "The Little Mermaid." The two films created the foundation for the Disney Renaissance, resulting in classic animated hits like "The Rescuers Down Under," "Aladdin," "The Lion King," "Mulan," and "Tarzan."
Adapting the fairy tale by French novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve, "Beauty and the Beast" concerns Belle (Paige O'Hara), a beautiful woman who agrees to stay at a castle with a cursed prince (Robby Benson) in exchange for her father's (Rex Everhart) freedom. After a contentious start, Belle and the "Beast" begin to care for one another, much to the ire of the vile hunter Gaston (Richard White). Will Belle learn to love the Beast, thus lifting his curse and freeing him and his friends?
It's a tale as old as time, brought to vivid life by Disney's talented animators and the songs of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. "Beauty and the Beast" changed Disney animation forever, and clearly still appeals to younger audiences enamored with adventure, magic and romance.
Home Alone (1990)
We interrupt this Disney schmooze fest to discuss one of the biggest films of the 1990s — Chris Columbus' "Home Alone," the tale of a precocious kid named Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) who accidentally gets left behind by his parents over the Christmas holiday. Of course, the film's draw is a subplot in which our young hero battles a pair of bumbling burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern), a slapstick-filled dustup that practically created an all-new comedy genre Hollywood milked for the next decade. Still, there's so much more to this comedy than meets the eye. Be it Kevin's steady maturation from a scared, wide-eyed youngster to a Rambo-esque action hero prepared to defend his house at any cost, or the frantic attempts by his mother (Catherine O'Hara) to return home, or even a side plot about a lonely old man in dire need of a friend, "Home Alone" is more than a series of simple-minded (though hilarious) pratfalls.
That said, the climactic burglary sequence is pretty darn funny. Pesci and Stern bring their A-game, and Kevin's traps, while terrifying to imagine in real life, are pretty clever in their conception. As kids, we all looked up to Kevin. He's intelligent, quick-witted, and enjoys the ultimate childhood dream for a few days. Keep the change, you filthy animal!
The Lion King (1994)
Finally, "The Lion King," Disney's crowning achievement, tops the list mainly for having the cojones to tell a mature, thoughtful story about self-discovery and forgiveness that appeals to children and adults alike. Sure, familiar Disney tropes remain — the goofy side characters, cute critters, catchy songs, and a finale set amidst a lightning storm — but they resonate on a deeper level.
Directors Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff keep raising the stakes, allowing our young hero, Simba (voiced by Jonathan Taylor Thomas and later Matthew Broderick), to endure a horrible tragedy that drops him to his lowest point before giving him a redemption arc worthy of Shakespeare. Toss in a complex villain, Scar (a superb Jeremy Irons), a powerful father figure (James Earl Jones), and one of Hans Zimmer's best scores — to say nothing of the musical numbers by Elton John and Tim Rice — and "The Lion King" proudly stands as the de facto king of '90s era kids flicks, one of the top 100 musicals of all time (according to IMDb), and easily the greatest animated film ever produced.