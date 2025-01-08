The 5 Best Musicals Ever Made, According To IMDb

Many have noticed the following trend in recent years, and it strikes everyone as incredibly odd. Whenever a major Hollywood studio pours millions into a high-profile movie musical, they insist on eschewing the fact that they have done so in the film's advertising. One might note that the early previews for Jon M. Chu's "Wicked" didn't feature any of the film's songs, despite being based on one of the most popular Broadway musicals of all time. Likewise, trailers for "Mufasa: The Lion King" didn't boast any of the film's songs, despite them having been written by Disney superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda. Earlier this year, previews from the musical rendition of "Mean Girls," also adapted from a Broadway show, didn't have any singing in them, and the ads for the 2023 hit "Wonka" were also song-free.

This has led many pundits and critics to ask why Hollywood is manufacturing a stigma against musicals. There is no stigma; the box office dictates against it. "Mufasa" has already racked up over $328 million, and "Wicked" is the sixth-highest-grossing movie of the year, having made nearly $700 million. As mentioned, "Wonka" did a gangbusters $634 million, and Disney's animated musical "Moana 2" surprised everyone with an $882 million B.O. take. One can even look back to 2016 to the $472 million made by "La La Land" to see that musicals can be hits, even when they're not whimsical children's fantasies. Heck, even "Deadpool & Wolverine" had a dance number at the beginning.

But somehow, advertisers have it in their minds that boasting song-and-dance numbers in a film's publicity will somehow hurt its chances at the box office. It's an absurd belief, but here we are. Looking back over film history, in fact, reveals that some of the highest-grossing films of all time are musicals, and a few of them are even highly rated by users on the Internet Movie Database.

Indeed, using the IMDb as a guide, five notable musicals are among the best movies ever made.