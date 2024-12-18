The Best Sequel Of All Time, According To IMDb

The IMDb top-250 is a curious portrait of populist taste. The list is, it's worth remembering, culled only from user ratings on the IMDb website, and, judging by the films on the list, the average IMDb user seems to be a college-age white male with a taste for crime, guns, fantasy, and the ultra-masculine. The top movies on the list all seem to be the types of movies that young men would own posters for, proudly displayed on their dorm room walls. There are many unassailable classics, to be sure, and young teens could easily look to the list as a rudimentary introduction to the world of cinema, but the list seems ... skewed. There's not a lot of variety. It's not curated by a single critic, nor even a panel of critics. It's just a general consensus of the taste of the types of people who like to rate movies on IMDb.

By the top-250's gauge, the best movie of all time is Frank Darabont's prison drama "The Shawshank Redemption." The top-10 includes Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II," Sidney Lumet's 1957 courtroom drama "12 Angry Men," Quentin Tarantino's scuzzy crime flick "Pulp Fiction," and Sergio Leone's stylized Western "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly." All of these films depict, or center on, murder. Also on the top-10 are Steven Spielberg's WWII film "Schindler's List," and Peter Jackson's fantasy epic "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring." The list is somehow both loaded with classics ... and weirdly basic. The films are all in English, most of them are American productions, and none have female protagonists.

With a 9.0 rating, and coming in third on the IMDb's top-250 is Christopher Nolan's sequel to "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight," the overwhelmingly popular hit superhero film from 2008. It's the highest-rated sequel on the list.