Nightmare Before Christmas Was Once Relegated To Disney's Animation 'Morgue'

When Henry Selick's animated fantasy "The Nightmare Before Christmas" was first released in October of 1993, it wasn't an overwhelming hit. Made for a budget of $20 million, the film only opened to about $191,000 in its first weekend. It would eventually crawl its way to a respectable but not mind-blowing $50 million overall. Disney, the film's distributor, clearly had little faith in the project and released it under its Touchstone label, feeling it was too weird for little kids. Only a small segment of passionate teenage Tim Burton fans latched onto it (Burton designed the film and wrote the poem on which the script is based), and it was the weirdos and Goths who bought it on VHS and committed the film to memory. For a few brief, sweet years, "Nightmare" was little more than a legitimate cult phenomenon.

Something happened by the late 1990s, however, as Disney slowly discovered that marketing "Nightmare Before Christmas" merch to the Hot Topic crowd was a massive moneymaking opportunity. Thanks to a growing rapidly growing tchotchke market, it didn't take too long before "Nightmare" spread its way into the mainstream. Sally stockings could be bought in every mall. Disney re-branded the film under the Disney label (a telling move indeed) and began re-releasing it annually. The Haunted Mansion attraction of Disneyland is now redesigned every year to incorporate "Nightmare" characters and iconography. In the last 30 years, "Nightmare" moved from being an oddity to being overexposed.

In David A. Bossert's new anniversary book "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Visual Companion," Burton recalled how the film was initially and venomously rejected by Disney, and how its concept art was filed away in the innocuously named Disney Research Library, a building Burton likened to a morgue.