Why Matilda Star Mara Wilson Disappeared From Hollywood

Being a child star can be deeply challenging. There are a lot of elements to both acting and fame that can be too much to handle for developing minds, not to mention that being on set all the time leads to a very different childhood than the average kid. There's a reason why quite a few child stars end up having "normal" jobs as adults — fame is a seriously tough mistress. So, it's really not a huge surprise when child stars disappear from the limelight as adults, but in the case of young actor Mara Wilson, it did seem a little shocking. After all, at just nine years old she was fast becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood as the titular character in "Matilda" and it seemed like she could have whatever career she wanted as an actor. However, after making the critically panned "Thomas and the Magic Railroad" in 2000 opposite Alex Baldwin, Wilson disappeared from the limelight for nearly 12 years.

Though she has returned to acting to some degree, mostly through voice work or small parts in various web series, Wilson has never gone back to acting full-time and instead mostly works as a writer. She graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and has written a full-length memoir, "Where Am I Now?," along with numerous essays and articles all over the web, occasionally popping up on a talk show or speaking out on social media but otherwise avoiding the limelight. So, what happened to make Mara Wilson disappear from Hollywood and stay away for more than a decade? It was a combination of some difficult events in her personal life and the challenges of the industry, making Wilson step back and reassess the cost of fame.