One Broadway Musical Has Become The Horror Movie Gateway We Never Saw Coming

"Who is Matilda Wormwood if not Carrie White without religious trauma?" This is a joke I made when interviewing "Abigail" directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for the /Film Daily podcast after complimenting them on their decision to cast Netflix's "Matilda the Musical" star Alisha Weir as their titular ballerina vampire. "Matilda" is one of author Roald Dahl's most beloved characters, offering children both the fantastical wish-fulfillment of having telekinetic superpowers, as well as the ever-important message that reading is cool. The 1988 novel has been adapted multiple times across various media, most notably the 1996 feature film directed by Danny DeVito and starring Mara Wilson, the two-part BBC Radio 4 special, the stage musical featuring music by Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly, and the Netflix film adaptation of said musical.

"Matilda" consistently ranks as one of the most important children's novels and she was even given a Royal Mail commemorative postage stamp in 2012. But unlike her fellow beloved children's book comrades like Junie B. Jones, Amelia Bedelia, Pippi Longstocking, or even Ramona Quimby, Matilda Wormhood holds the distinction of inspiring a whole new style of entertainment heroine — horror movie stars.

If I had a nickel for every time someone who played the titular role in "Matilda the Musical" went on to star in a horror role, I'd have (that I know of) seven nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened seven times! Kerry Ingram played the sacrificial Shireen Baratheon on "Game of Thrones," while Oona Laurence starred in Rachel Talalay's Netflix tween horror adventure film, "A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting." But a handful of these Matildas have gone above and beyond to live out the "Matilda" motto: "Cause if you're little, you can do a lot, you mustn't let a little thing like 'little' stop you."