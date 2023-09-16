Another Roald Dahl Classic Hits Netflix's Top 10 Ahead Of Henry Sugar's Arrival

Netflix typically refuses to release its actual viewership numbers to the public, making its weekly top-10 lists a fascinating peek into how streaming services actually operate. Netflix may pour millions into their original programs, but their ten most popular films or TV tend to (at least partly) be 25-year-old movies experiencing a seemingly random renaissance. Case in point: one of the hottest films on Netflix right now is Danny DeVito's 1996 family film "Matilda" based on the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl.

"Matilda," critically acclaimed upon its release, is about the titular young girl (Mara Wilson) who lives with caustic, greedy, tacky, and abusive parents (DeVito, Rhea Perlman). Her new school is a bleak, Dickensian nightmare overseen by the bestial, cruel Mrs. Trunchbull (Pam Ferris). The only person who treats Matilda with kindness is the put-upon Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz) who sees how bright and gentle Matilda is.

Matilda sees little respite from her misery until she discovers one day, in a fit of rage, that she is able to move objects with her mind. Luckily, "Matilda" does not go the route of "Carrie," and her supernatural revenge against her miserable schoolmistress is far less bloody.

"Matilda" is, like Dahl's novel, a mixture of sweet and abrasive. Matilda is a wonderful hero for weird little kids who cherish being outside of the rotten systems they were previously trapped by. DeVito brings a wild, chaotic energy to the film, setting it apart from the staid British sensibilities of Dahl's novel.

Since his death in 1990, many filmmakers have taken a swing at adapting Dahl's novels. It's likely that many Netflix viewers are watching Dahl's other films prior to the release of Wes Anderson's short "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," due on the streaming service on September 27.