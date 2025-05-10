One Of Kevin Costner's Best Sports Movies Was Rejected By Nearly Every Studio

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ron Shelton's "Bull Durham" is a shaggy wonder. It's a sports film that is wholly disinterested in winning or losing — at least when it comes to the playing field. There is competition in the film, but it's for a place in the bed of Susan Sarandon's baseball groupie/guru Annie Savoy, and even this competition is over pretty quickly. Kevin Costner's journeyman Crash Davis, a nearly washed-up catcher who once spent 21 glorious days in the majors (aka "the show"), cedes Annie to Ebby Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh, a fireball-hurling phenom with a "ten-cent brain," because he's appalled by her romantic interest in an imbecile. But Crash and Annie form a partnership of sorts via their shared education of Ebby Calvin. The sole reason Crash has been brought to the minor league Durham Bulls is to mold this knucklehead into a big-league stud. Meanwhile, Annie attempts to culture him (though she's got plenty of spot-on pitching pointers as well).

Amazingly, everyone gets what they want in "Bull Durham," though, for Crash and Annie, it's not in the way they expect. It's such a beautiful, soulful movie, one that would never stand a chance of getting made at a Hollywood studio in 2025. I'm not sure a streamer would even take a crack at it as a feature nowadays; they'd probably want to turn it into a series à la "Ted Lasso."

"Bull Durham" wasn't exactly a no-brainer green light in the late 1980s. The film, which has the unhurried, ramshackle aesthetic of a 1970s movie, confounded all of the major studios when Shelton shopped the project almost 40 years ago. It actually came one day away from never getting made. Ultimately, the fate of this classic was decided by one rave review in The New York Times.

