Moneyball: The True Story Behind The Brad Pitt Movie Explained

It has been nearly 14 years since Bennett Miller's brilliant sports drama "Moneyball" hit theaters. Based on Michael Lewis' book, "Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game," the film stars Brad Pitt as Billy Beane, a former MLB player and general manager of the Oakland Athletics, who attempts to assemble a competitive team with significantly less money than his rivals. With the help of Yale Economics graduate, Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), Beane scouts the MLB for undervalued players using a sabermetric approach to assembling a quality team.

Advertisement

"Moneyball" served as a thoroughly entertaining and compelling exploration into the behind-the-scenes machinations of baseball, rather than the formulaic sports movie approach following an underdog team's rise to the occasion against all odds. Much of the film's strengths are found within its script, which was originally written by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Steven Zaillian ("Schindler's List") and was rewritten by fellow Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin ("The Social Network"). The film's script is rich with dialogue that makes the more, for lack of a better term, "inside baseball" aspects digestible even for audiences with little to no understanding of the sport and/or the major league itself. Paired with Bennett Miller's expert direction and two compelling turns from Brad Pitt and a revelatory Jonah Hill, you get one of the best sports films of the 2010s. If you are a fan of "Moneyball," there are numerous other sports films that will give you a similar feel, which you can check out right here.

Advertisement

Released in 2011, "Moneyball" received widespread critical acclaim, garnering six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor (Brad Pitt), and Best Supporting Actor (Jonah Hill). For much of the praise given to its artistic merits, much talk is also to be found about what aspects of the story are truly accurate. In particular, how the staff of the Oakland Athletics reacted to Billy Beane's new tactics and the portrayals of characters Peter Brand and Art Howe (Philip Seymour Hoffman).