Every Chadwick Boseman Movie Ranked

There's a moment near the climax of 2018's "Black Panther" when you realize, while watching it for the first time, that a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is about to stick the landing on one of the greatest superhero stories told in any medium. It isn't Okoye's (Danai Gurira) stand-off with her traitorous husband (Daniel Kaluuya), nor is it the heartbreaking death of the lost prince Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

It's Chadwick Boseman, rising with the sun over his subjects on the plains of Wakanda, proclaiming to his would-be usurper, "I never yielded!" It's arguably the best moment in the entire MCU — and it undeniably cemented Boseman as a performer with an incomparable mixture of dramatic gravitas, genre savvy, and sheer talent.

When Boseman passed away in August 2020, he had already earned a legacy in Hollywood that few could ever dream of, much less achieve. We've ranked every Chadwick Boseman movie with regard to their quality, as well as their showcasing of the late and legendary actor.