In Sam Wood's Oscar darling "The Pride of the Yankees," Hollywood's golden retriever, Gary Cooper, plays Lou Gehrig, a famous first baseman for the New York Yankees from 1923 to 1939. Gehrig was considered one of the more powerful hitters of his generation, earning him the on-field nickname of The Iron Horse. Tragically, Gehrig's baseball career began to suffer in the late '30s because of a strange, undiagnosed illness. It would later be revealed to be amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. ALS ended up taking his life in 1941, and it is still known colloquially in the United States as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

"The Pride of the Yankees" follows Gehrig's life from his days at Columbia University through his retirement from the Yankees in 1939. It traces his rise to baseball fame, taking a job for the New York Yankees, a job he keeps secret from his ailing mother; she would prefer he be an engineer. He eventually befriends his hero, Babe Ruth (playing himself), and attracts the attention of his future wife, Eleanor (Teresa Wright). He becomes a star. One of the film's best-known sequences involves Gehrig, already a celebrity, visiting a sick child in the hospital. The young boy, Billy, makes Lou promise he'll hit two home runs in a single World Series game. Lou makes good on his promise. This story likely isn't true, but it's part of real-world baseball legend, embellished by "The Pride of the Yankees."

And then there's the tragic ending. Even if one hasn't seen "Yankees," one likely knows of Cooper's famously teary, heart-rending speech at the end when he announces his retirement due to illness. "Today," he said, "I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the Earth." It was the film's final line, and one that echoed throughout cinema history.

