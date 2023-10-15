Does William Wyler Deserve To Be The Most Nominated Director In Oscars History? An Investigation

(Welcome to Did They Get It Right?, a series where we look at Oscars categories from yesteryear and examine whether the Academy's winners stand the test of time.)

If you were to guess who the most nominated director was in the history of the Academy Awards, who would you guess? Maybe you'd say Steven Spielberg, who has made films for a half-century that have been beloved by millions. Or maybe you're inclination was to guess Martin Scorsese, given his level of simultaneous mainstream acclaim and critical adoration. Or maybe you'd go back to the golden age of Hollywood and guess someone like Frank Capra or John Ford, filmmakers fundamental to establishing what popular American cinema was and directed many films still revered today. In reality, it's not any of these people.

It may come as a surprise to learn that the most nominated director of all time is William Wyler. Over the course of 30 years, Wyler was nominated for Best Director a stunning 12 times — winning three times — and is currently the only one to have a double-digit number of nominations. While his is a name you might know, Wyler isn't exactly a revered household name, especially as auteurism has only grown ever more prevalent as to what makes for a great film. Wyler made grand-scale epics, romantic comedies, costume dramas, crime stories, character studies, and Westerns. William Wyler was the ultimate journeyman filmmaker. Very little linked together his work outside of two things. First, few have ever been able to harness the power of a movie star better than him. Second, the consistency of the quality of his films has rarely been matched. Let's dig through Wyler's dozen Best Director nominations and see if his out-in-front status is justified. Maybe he even deserved more nominations.